'The situation is extremely complex' - Key meeting held to decide the future of Midhurst's Angel Inn Hotel

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

County councillors took part in a ‘progress meeting’ on the future of the fire damaged buildings on Midhurst’s North Street last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on August 26, the meeting drew key stakeholders together to assess the present condition of the buildings – which includes the historic Angel Inn Hotel, burned down during a fire in March 2023 – and review plans for their restoration and repair.

Representatives from South Downs National Park Authority, Historic England, Chichester District Council, Midhurst Town Council, along with Midhurst ward members from the district and county councils, were present, alongside the owners of the buildings themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The situation is extremely complex with several businesses and insurance companies involved, and the personal toll on the owners, together with the impact on other businesses in the town, were made very clear throughout the meeting,” Yvonne Gravely, a County Councillor who attended alongside fellow representative Dominic Merritt, said.

"A key focus was the condition and future of the building façades, and the next steps for each owner to take in relation to this, with support, where possible, from the authorities. The buildings are privately owned and so responsibility for the repairs and restoration lies with the owners."

The initial fire led to months of disruption for the small West Sussex town, forcing local authorities to close North Street – a vital town centre thoroughfare – for several months, with a disastrous effect on local businesses. Although the road has since re-opened, many feel the burned out remains of the hotel are an eyesore; visual evidence of an as-yet unresolved local tragedy.

"It is impossible, due to the complexities to be specific about the details of the situation, the potential outcome, or indeed any timescales at this stage,” Cllr Gravely continued. “There are still so many issues to be resolved from an insurance, and a logistical perspective where each of the owners are dependent upon each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, after two and a half years, this was a really important and positive step and everyone was in agreement that continuing the dialogue going forward, is hugely important to the businesses and residents of Midhurst, and for the future of the town.”