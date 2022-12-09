Chestnut Tree House’s annual fundraising ball – the biggest event on the Sussex children's hospice’s fundraising – made its return in 2022 after two years of cancellations due to Covid. Themed on Raymond Briggs’s classic picture book, The Snowman, the ball was held at The Grand Brighton on Saturday, December 3, and guests raised £142,387 for the charity.

The 350 guests, including vice-president Sally Gunnell, were hosted by BBC Radio Sussex presenter Allison Ferns. Tributes were paid to Raymond, a patron of the charity, and vice-president, Ambrose Harcourt, who both died earlier this year. Ed Butler gave a heartfelt speech, explaining what Chestnut Tree House’s care and support means to his six-year-old son, Archie, and the rest of the family. Archie was born with half a heart and Ed and his wife Fiona were told early on that his life was limited. He had his first heart surgery at ten days old and is currently in good health. Sports impressionist and comedian Aaron James led the main auction and there was a separate silent auction online, plus several guests made a £10,000 Pay for a Day pledge to Chestnut Tree House.

Amanda Fadero, chief executive, said: "We are so grateful to everyone who joined us at The Snowman at The Grand. All our supporters play a vital role in ensuring that local children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions receive the care and support they deserve. And it’s thanks to our guests’ amazing generosity that an incredible £142,387 was raised on the night. "Every day, I have the privilege of seeing the huge difference our community’s support makes to children and families, and I can’t thank everyone enough for that. The money raised at the ball is enough to pay for over two weeks of care, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes, which will make a huge difference.

"There are so many people to thank, but the event wouldn’t be the same without the support of our friend and Patron, Raymond Briggs, who sadly died earlier this year. Likewise, Ambrose Harcourt, who was an integral part of the charity from the start and sadly died recently. It was an honour to have Ambrose’s wife and friends in the room on the night. The Snowman at The Grand wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors. We’d like to thank First Central, Temco, IT Document Solutions and The Grand Brighton for supporting the event this year. Last, but by no means least, I’d like to say a special thank you to our speaker, Ed, who very kindly shared his story with the guests. It was a privilege to hear about his son, Archie, and it reminded everyone why we do what we do for Chestnut Tree House – to ensure that children like Archie receive the care and support they need, now and in the future.”

The Snowman at The Grand will be back next year, taking place on Saturday, December 2, 2023. For more information about Chestnut Tree House, visit www.chestnut.org.uk

1. The Snowman at The Grand Kenny and Lucy Tutt, community team leader Leanne Asling, director of children's services Anna Jones, vice-president Sally Gunnell, Jon Bigg, Fiona and Ed Butler, Frances and Mike Rymer at The Snowman at The Grand Photo: Graham Franks Photo Sales

2. The Snowman at The Grand Some of the guests at The Snowman at The Grand Photo: Graham Franks Photo Sales

3. The Snowman at The Grand Sports impressionist and comedian Aaron James leading the main auction at The Snowman at The Grand Photo: Graham Franks Photo Sales

4. The Snowman at The Grand Ed Butler, who gave a heartfelt speech about his son Archie, and his wife Fiona at The Snowman at The Grand Photo: Graham Franks Photo Sales