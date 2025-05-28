Currently the top rated restaurant in Hastings by Trip Advisor, it's speciality is delicious cuisine created with the ingenuity and passion inspired by the fantastic flavours of Mediterranean. They take great pride in improving upon meze dishes in new and creative ways.Currently the top rated restaurant in Hastings by Trip Advisor, it's speciality is delicious cuisine created with the ingenuity and passion inspired by the fantastic flavours of Mediterranean. They take great pride in improving upon meze dishes in new and creative ways.
The ten best restaurants in Hastings and St Leonards according to Trip Advisor

By Andy Hemsley
Published 28th May 2025, 10:49 BST
Hastings and St Leonards have some amazing places to eat and here are the top ten as rated by reviews and marks given on Trip Advisor.

On offer is everything from traditional seaside fish and chips to authentic Asian and Mediterranean cuisine, stunning seafood cookery, and real Italian pizzas, hand made using fermented sourdough.

Many of the places mentioned here have impressive wine lists and a relaxed atmosphere, and there are restaurants to suit most budgets.

An award winning anglo-asian restaurant, it offers tasty homemade food including many favourites from the Philippines and Thailand as well as classic English fare. Remy's has both daytime and evening menus.

1. Remy's, Kings Road, St Leonards.

An award winning anglo-asian restaurant, it offers tasty homemade food including many favourites from the Philippines and Thailand as well as classic English fare. Remy's has both daytime and evening menus. Photo: supplied

A small, family run restaurant in pedestrianised George Street, in the heart of Hastings Old Town, serving made-to-order pasta dishes and signature cocktails in a cosy and inviting atmosphere. It is the perfect spot for a romantic date night or a quick catch up over lunch with friends.

2. Ladle, George Street, Hastings Old Town.

A small, family run restaurant in pedestrianised George Street, in the heart of Hastings Old Town, serving made-to-order pasta dishes and signature cocktails in a cosy and inviting atmosphere. It is the perfect spot for a romantic date night or a quick catch up over lunch with friends. Photo: supplied

Located righ on the working fishing beach at Hastings, with views of the boats, it serves hearty portions, direct from the market and fishing fleet. It was included on the list of the 18 best fish and chip shops in the UK by The Times in 2023. Maggie’s is licensed too so you can enjoy a glass of wine or a beer with your meal.

3. Maggies Fish and Chips. Hastings Old Town.

Located righ on the working fishing beach at Hastings, with views of the boats, it serves hearty portions, direct from the market and fishing fleet. It was included on the list of the 18 best fish and chip shops in the UK by The Times in 2023. Maggie’s is licensed too so you can enjoy a glass of wine or a beer with your meal. Photo: supplied

Situated on Hastings Pier, this restaurant has a relaxed modern feel with a good reputation for its dishes, including a fusion of traditional Spanish and contemporary flavours. It's location mean you can enjoy a meal right next to the sea.

4. Casa De la Pier, Hastings.

Situated on Hastings Pier, this restaurant has a relaxed modern feel with a good reputation for its dishes, including a fusion of traditional Spanish and contemporary flavours. It's location mean you can enjoy a meal right next to the sea. Photo: supplied

