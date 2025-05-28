The ten best restaurants in Hastings and St Leonards according to Trip Advisor

3 . Maggies Fish and Chips. Hastings Old Town.

Located righ on the working fishing beach at Hastings, with views of the boats, it serves hearty portions, direct from the market and fishing fleet. It was included on the list of the 18 best fish and chip shops in the UK by The Times in 2023. Maggie’s is licensed too so you can enjoy a glass of wine or a beer with your meal. Photo: supplied