Found in the heart of Hurstpierpoint, the picturesque village nestled closely to the rolling hills of the South Downs National Park, The Fig Tree is an elegant dining venue offering fresh and seasonal dishes.

The ten best restaurants in West Sussex according to customer reviews

Diners in West Sussex have voted for their favourite places to go out and eat in West Sussex.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th Sep 2023, 14:34 BST

The Open Table website has analysed votes and presented the top 10 diners’ choice winners in the county – including restaurants in Worthing, Haywards Heath and Chichester.

Here are the ten restaurants….

This famous steakhouse has received reviews such as 'amazing food, very attentive, knowledgeable and helpful staff' and 'really excellent steaks, drinks and service'.

1. Dom Domingo Steakhouse (East Grinstead)

This famous steakhouse has received reviews such as 'amazing food, very attentive, knowledgeable and helpful staff' and 'really excellent steaks, drinks and service'. Photo: Dom Domingo Steakhouse

Cat Inn is a 16th century free house on the hilltop village set in the heart of the Sussex countryside.

2. The Cat Inn - West Hoathly

Cat Inn is a 16th century free house on the hilltop village set in the heart of the Sussex countryside. Photo: The Cat Inn

Ami Bistro's head chef Spike has hand selected incredible ingredients from local suppliers and created a menu of dishes so good they really speak for themselves.

3. Ami Bistro - Worthing

Ami Bistro's head chef Spike has hand selected incredible ingredients from local suppliers and created a menu of dishes so good they really speak for themselves. Photo: Ami Bistro

This Spanish restaurant serves the best of each region and is said to have 'great food and service'.

4. Rincon de Pepe - Worthing

This Spanish restaurant serves the best of each region and is said to have 'great food and service'. Photo: Rincon de Pepe

