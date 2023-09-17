Diners in West Sussex have voted for their favourite places to go out and eat in West Sussex.
The Open Table website has analysed votes and presented the top 10 diners’ choice winners in the county – including restaurants in Worthing, Haywards Heath and Chichester.
Here are the ten restaurants….
1. Dom Domingo Steakhouse (East Grinstead)
This famous steakhouse has received reviews such as 'amazing food, very attentive, knowledgeable and helpful staff' and 'really excellent steaks, drinks and service'. Photo: Dom Domingo Steakhouse
2. The Cat Inn - West Hoathly
Cat Inn is a 16th century free house on the hilltop village set in the heart of the Sussex countryside. Photo: The Cat Inn
3. Ami Bistro - Worthing
Ami Bistro's head chef Spike has hand selected incredible ingredients from local suppliers and created a menu of dishes so good they really speak for themselves. Photo: Ami Bistro
4. Rincon de Pepe - Worthing
This Spanish restaurant serves the best of each region and is said to have 'great food and service'. Photo: Rincon de Pepe