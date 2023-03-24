Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
21 minutes ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
2 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
3 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
5 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
5 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

The top ten best places to live in Sussex in 2023, according to Muddy Stilettos

Does your home town or city make the list?

By Sam Woodman
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:16 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:19 GMT

The top ten best places to live in Sussex have been revealed by a 2023 vote.

Acclaimed luxury lifestyle site Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for the best local village, town or city to call home in 2023 using its Top 250 Best Places to Live guide.

A regional vote across 28 counties took place and the top ten places to live in Sussex were revealed.

Below are the top ten places to live in Sussex in 2023, according to Muddy Stilettos, including what the what’s on guide says about each place.

Muddy Stilettos said: "This cultured country town is loved by creatives but has a cheeky side, thanks to its independent spirit and colourful history. It’s just over an hour to London and is crammed full of antique shops and arty finds."

1. Lewes

Muddy Stilettos said: "This cultured country town is loved by creatives but has a cheeky side, thanks to its independent spirit and colourful history. It’s just over an hour to London and is crammed full of antique shops and arty finds." Photo: Sussex World

Muddy Stilettos said: "Like to be beside the seaside? With a sizzling foodie scene, indie arts and culture hotspots and an Art Deco pier, Worthing’s a small, chic and let’s face it, less megabucks Sussex coastal choice."

2. Worthing

Muddy Stilettos said: "Like to be beside the seaside? With a sizzling foodie scene, indie arts and culture hotspots and an Art Deco pier, Worthing’s a small, chic and let’s face it, less megabucks Sussex coastal choice." Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Muddy Stilettos said: "Bright lights, cathedral city. The administrative capital of West Sussex is pastoral and quaint with fine dining galore and indie HQ Draper’s Yard."

3. Chichester

Muddy Stilettos said: "Bright lights, cathedral city. The administrative capital of West Sussex is pastoral and quaint with fine dining galore and indie HQ Draper’s Yard." Photo: Sussex World

Muddy Stilettos said: "Picturesque with oodles of charm, Rye, almost has it all! A coastal setting with cobbled streets and historic buildings with a generous handful of boutique hotels, cosy inns and eccentric shops all with views of the rolling hills."

4. Rye

Muddy Stilettos said: "Picturesque with oodles of charm, Rye, almost has it all! A coastal setting with cobbled streets and historic buildings with a generous handful of boutique hotels, cosy inns and eccentric shops all with views of the rolling hills." Photo: Google

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sussex