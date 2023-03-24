Does your home town or city make the list?

The top ten best places to live in Sussex have been revealed by a 2023 vote.

Acclaimed luxury lifestyle site Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for the best local village, town or city to call home in 2023 using its Top 250 Best Places to Live guide.

A regional vote across 28 counties took place and the top ten places to live in Sussex were revealed.

Below are the top ten places to live in Sussex in 2023, according to Muddy Stilettos, including what the what’s on guide says about each place.

1 . Lewes Muddy Stilettos said: "This cultured country town is loved by creatives but has a cheeky side, thanks to its independent spirit and colourful history. It’s just over an hour to London and is crammed full of antique shops and arty finds." Photo: Sussex World

2 . Worthing Muddy Stilettos said: "Like to be beside the seaside? With a sizzling foodie scene, indie arts and culture hotspots and an Art Deco pier, Worthing’s a small, chic and let’s face it, less megabucks Sussex coastal choice." Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Chichester Muddy Stilettos said: "Bright lights, cathedral city. The administrative capital of West Sussex is pastoral and quaint with fine dining galore and indie HQ Draper’s Yard." Photo: Sussex World

4 . Rye Muddy Stilettos said: "Picturesque with oodles of charm, Rye, almost has it all! A coastal setting with cobbled streets and historic buildings with a generous handful of boutique hotels, cosy inns and eccentric shops all with views of the rolling hills." Photo: Google