BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
A charming 16th century freehouse in the village of West Hoathly, near East Grinstead, The Cat Inn is praised by diners for its cosy atmosphere and locally-sourced ingredients.A charming 16th century freehouse in the village of West Hoathly, near East Grinstead, The Cat Inn is praised by diners for its cosy atmosphere and locally-sourced ingredients.
A charming 16th century freehouse in the village of West Hoathly, near East Grinstead, The Cat Inn is praised by diners for its cosy atmosphere and locally-sourced ingredients.

The top ten restaurants in West Sussex in September, according to Open Table users

There’s no shortage of great places to eat in West Sussex – but which is the best?
By Connor Gormley
Published 1st Oct 2023, 14:57 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 14:59 BST

With such a wide range of fantastic eateries in West Sussex, how do you choose where to go for lunch? To help, restaurant booking app OpenTable analyses reviews from across its nearly two million users to help diners find the best places to eat by region. Here are some of the top-rated restaurants across West Sussex.

For the full list, click here

Situated in the very heart of Haywards Heath, the Safari Pizza Co is a speciality pizza place with a wide selection of wines.

1. Safari Pizza Co. - Haywards Heath

Situated in the very heart of Haywards Heath, the Safari Pizza Co is a speciality pizza place with a wide selection of wines. Photo: OpenTable

This East Grinstead eatery is well known locally for its selection of steaks and wines

2. Don Domingo Steakhouse - East Grinstead

This East Grinstead eatery is well known locally for its selection of steaks and wines Photo: Google Maps

Tapas and small plate lovers will be spoilt for choice at this authentic Spanish restaurant in Worthing.

3. Rincon De Pepe - Worthing

Tapas and small plate lovers will be spoilt for choice at this authentic Spanish restaurant in Worthing. Photo: Google Maps

This Midhurst restaurant takes a soulful approach to food, often complementing locally sourced ingredients with a carefully selected wine menu, house-distilled spirits, and live music.

4. Red-H - Midhurst

This Midhurst restaurant takes a soulful approach to food, often complementing locally sourced ingredients with a carefully selected wine menu, house-distilled spirits, and live music. Photo: Google Maps

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page