It's the second big brand deal for reality tv star Diane.

The outtakes see Diane – who was eliminated from the show two weeks ago – erupting into a profanity laden rant as she struggles to perfect her lines.

Holding a glass of fizzy rosé – with which she has been associated ever since she was ‘poisoned’ by one in the show – she attempted to wish holidaymakers an enjoyable stay at the seaside resort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, she struggled to get through her lines without laughing, saying: “I’m getting really fed up now.”

After several attempts, and through mouthfuls of giggles, she managed to say: "Hope you're having fun. And although you may not be drinking a fizzy rosé - Diane is!

"Anyway I hope you have a fabulous time in Bloody Bognor Regis. Cheers.”

It’s not the first brand deal for Diane, whose son Ross competed alongside her, before being eliminated herself. After finding fame on the BBC reality show, the former school teacher was approached by Lidl to serve as the face for its brand of sparkling rosé, a product with which she is synonymous following her time on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traitors fans loved the outtakes, which they thought earned comparisons to sitcom character Moira Rose, from Schitt’s Creek. “I get the same after a few fizzy rosés,” one X (formerly Twitter) user grinned.