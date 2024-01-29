The Traitors star's expletive-laden blooper reel has fans in stitches as she urges holidaymakers to have a "fabulous" time in Bognor Regis
The outtakes see Diane – who was eliminated from the show two weeks ago – erupting into a profanity laden rant as she struggles to perfect her lines.
Holding a glass of fizzy rosé – with which she has been associated ever since she was ‘poisoned’ by one in the show – she attempted to wish holidaymakers an enjoyable stay at the seaside resort.
Instead, she struggled to get through her lines without laughing, saying: “I’m getting really fed up now.”
After several attempts, and through mouthfuls of giggles, she managed to say: "Hope you're having fun. And although you may not be drinking a fizzy rosé - Diane is!
"Anyway I hope you have a fabulous time in Bloody Bognor Regis. Cheers.”
It’s not the first brand deal for Diane, whose son Ross competed alongside her, before being eliminated herself. After finding fame on the BBC reality show, the former school teacher was approached by Lidl to serve as the face for its brand of sparkling rosé, a product with which she is synonymous following her time on TV.
Traitors fans loved the outtakes, which they thought earned comparisons to sitcom character Moira Rose, from Schitt’s Creek. “I get the same after a few fizzy rosés,” one X (formerly Twitter) user grinned.
"Omg she’s so real for ‘one more time? Ok, I’m really getting fed up now’. Literally me whenever I do any non-live telly,” added TV and Radio presenter Katie Thistleton.