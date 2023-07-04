The UK’s biggest Gin Festival returns to this West Sussex garden this weekend with Symphonic Ibiza headlining

David Hill, CEO of event organiser E3 Events, said: “We are so excited that Symphonic Ibiza are the headline act. Their 90-minute set will feature some of the most famous Ibiza club anthems from the last 30 years. We have also partnered with the iconic Ibiza brand Cafe Del Mar and will be serving Cafe Del Mar gin on the day. It's going to be the biggest gin fest party ever – and it's going to be a sunny day too. What more can you ask for?”