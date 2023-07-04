NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

The UK’s biggest Gin Festival returns to this West Sussex garden this weekend with Symphonic Ibiza headlining

The UK’s biggest Gin Festival is back in Mid Sussex this weekend.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:11 BST

Tickets are still available for the Sussex Gin Festival, which takes place at Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, from midday until 9pm on Saturday, July 8.

David Hill, CEO of event organiser E3 Events, said: “We are so excited that Symphonic Ibiza are the headline act. Their 90-minute set will feature some of the most famous Ibiza club anthems from the last 30 years. We have also partnered with the iconic Ibiza brand Cafe Del Mar and will be serving Cafe Del Mar gin on the day. It's going to be the biggest gin fest party ever – and it's going to be a sunny day too. What more can you ask for?”

Read More
Read more: Administration announcement sparks concern over future of 300 Burgess...
Sussex Gin Festival takes place at Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, July 8Sussex Gin Festival takes place at Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, July 8
Sussex Gin Festival takes place at Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, July 8
Most Popular

Attractions for 2023 include:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Celebrity chefs, including host Steven Edwards from award-winning restaurant Etch.

Masterclasses run by famous chefs Avinash Shashidhara and Julien Plumart, mixologist Kathy Caton from Brighton Gin, and cocktail expert Midnight Alchemy.

New bars, including a Craft Beer Garden, Cocktail Garden and Gin Boulevard.

Sussex Gin Festival takes place at Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, July 8Sussex Gin Festival takes place at Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, July 8
Sussex Gin Festival takes place at Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, on Saturday, July 8

A main stage with full artist line-up.

New Festival Market for people to sip and shop.

Table Talk Feasting Village and Table Talk Tent with DJs after 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fine-dining banquet presented by celebrity chef Matt Gillan and his Parlour team.

Artisan foods will also be available with Premium, Craft, Small Batch, Flavoured British and International Gins.

You can find out more here or buy tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sussex-gin-fest-2023-tickets-466286765267. Tickets will also include free entry to Borde Hill Garden on the day.

Related topics:Tickets