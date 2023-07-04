The UK’s biggest Gin Festival returns to this West Sussex garden this weekend with Symphonic Ibiza headlining

Tickets are still available for the Sussex Gin Festival, which takes place at Borde Hill, Haywards Heath, from midday until 9pm on Saturday, July 8.
David Hill, CEO of event organiser E3 Events, said: “We are so excited that Symphonic Ibiza are the headline act. Their 90-minute set will feature some of the most famous Ibiza club anthems from the last 30 years. We have also partnered with the iconic Ibiza brand Cafe Del Mar and will be serving Cafe Del Mar gin on the day. It's going to be the biggest gin fest party ever – and it's going to be a sunny day too. What more can you ask for?”
Attractions for 2023 include:
Celebrity chefs, including host Steven Edwards from award-winning restaurant Etch.
Masterclasses run by famous chefs Avinash Shashidhara and Julien Plumart, mixologist Kathy Caton from Brighton Gin, and cocktail expert Midnight Alchemy.
New bars, including a Craft Beer Garden, Cocktail Garden and Gin Boulevard.
A main stage with full artist line-up.
New Festival Market for people to sip and shop.
Table Talk Feasting Village and Table Talk Tent with DJs after 5pm.
Fine-dining banquet presented by celebrity chef Matt Gillan and his Parlour team.
Artisan foods will also be available with Premium, Craft, Small Batch, Flavoured British and International Gins.
You can find out more here or buy tickets from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sussex-gin-fest-2023-tickets-466286765267. Tickets will also include free entry to Borde Hill Garden on the day.