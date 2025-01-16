The West Wing actress and West End star among judges for Littlehampton art competition JB25 – January Blues

Guest judges this year include The West Wing actress Melissa Fitzgerald, West End star Ben Richards, author Francesca Capaldi, artist Alison Lapper, musician Andy Crofts, British Craft House founder Susan Bonnar and Littlehampton mayor Sean Lee.

There is also public voting, which launched online on January 14 and in the gallery on January 15.

Gallery owner Mike La-Traille said: "People can vote for as many as they like. The public vote will work differently this year, as we have got a sponsor for the first time. The top two highest voted for from each category will battle it out against each other to win the prize."

There are 303 pieces of work across 14 categories and the standard is high. Mike and his partner Lucy Harvey finished putting everything up at midnight on Monday, January 13, and there was a live broadcast on Facebook to announce the competition was open.

Mike said: "Anyone could enter, amateur and professional, and 95 per cent are local. Lots are new artists to the gallery, as well as some returning artists that have not exhibited with us for a while. Some of those from further away are artists who have exhibited with us and some have found us as a result of our Small Business Sunday award.

"Because we open the competition to anyone, you never know what you are going to get. We have 29 children's paintings, the highest number yet. There are also more open art entries than we've ever had.

"One or two of the paintings are personal but most of the pictures are for sale as well, original work at a very good price."

Pencil drawing is a new category this year. Others include black and white, Sussex views, wildlife art, wildlife photography, abstract, blue, open craft and Littlehampton.

Visit Pier Road Coffee & Art at 71 High Street, Littlehampton. The gallery was started in November 2017 and moved to the High Street shop about 18 months ago.

