Wrestling fans in East Sussex will be able to attend their first live show since 2020 in two weeks time.

The Wrestling Spectacular returns to the Meridian Centre in Peacehaven on Saturday, March 26.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Tiger” Rajah Ghosh, who will be making his first Meridian appearance, and his brother, the “Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh – together known as The Bombay Bad Boys – are among the big names from UK wrestling who will be in action.

"Tiger” Rajah Ghosh, who will be making his first Meridian appearance, and his brother, the “Prince of Mumbai” Rishi Ghosh – known as the tag team The Bombay Bad Boys

The Bad Boys are aiming to stake their claim to the Premier Wrestling Federation tag-team title in the run-up to the main event, the American rumble. In this match, in which it is every man for himself, the winner is the the last man standing after everyone else has been ejected from the ring over the top rope.

Among the other top wrestlers battling it out on the Saturday night show will be high-flying international ace The Lion Kid, who has competed in Japan and all over Europe.

Brighton favourite and PWF champion Barry Cooper will also be at the event., as well as two of the fastest rising stars in British wrestling, young lightweight Harry Sefton and Hove’s action man Jordon Breaks.

To book tickets, contact the Information Office at the Meridian Centre on 01273 585493.