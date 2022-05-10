There are 113 places to have a coffee in Chichester city centre - and the number is rising

Richard Plowman, town crier and former mayor of the city of Chichester took to its cobbled streets to find out for himself: Does Chichester have too many coffee shops?

In 2018 Mr Plowman said he found there were 82 coffee shops in the city centre.

His most recent study has found that number has risen by nearly 40 per cent to 113.

Are there too many coffee shops in Chichester?

The total number includes any where you can sit down and buy a coffee.

Writing to The Chichester Observer, Mr Plowman said: "I often hear the comment that Chichester has too many places to have a coffee but is it true?

"Four years ago, I did a survey and came up with 82 for just the city centre area. The city centre is quite compact and the area covered is under 0.9 sq kilometres with a population of around 4000 within the walls.

"The coffee places latest number has now risen to an astonishing 113 and the Ivy to come.. Bizarrely, the one place you can’t get a coffee now is the Cathedral. I have excluded hairdressers and tattooists who will give you a cup of coffee as they attend to you. Beauty therapists will offer herbal tea.

"I love a latte but surely you can have too much of a good thing. We need much more diversity if our city centre offer is to thrive but all planning restrictions for change of use have disappeared."