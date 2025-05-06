Arlington Bluebell Walk 2024. Photo taken on April 30.Arlington Bluebell Walk 2024. Photo taken on April 30.
There are only a few days left to enjoy the most famous Bluebell Walk in Sussex.

By Andy Hemsley
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:14 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 14:26 BST
People have been enjoying the walk and farm trail in Arlington, East Sussex for more than half a century and in that time it has raised more than £1 million for local charities.

The bluebells are still in bloom but the walk comes to an end on Thursday May 8, so there is only a short while to catch them.

It is situated at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington, Polegate.

Owner John McCutchan said: "Please come along and visit us if you haven't yet been, the bluebells look absolutely stunning. Many people, of course, come back for a second or third time so we are expecting a bumper Bank Holiday Weekend.

"We couldn't have hoped for better weather this week.

"The bluebells are now fully out throughout this ancient wood. They are truly a glorious sight to behold. The scent is very apparent too - it is described as green floral, sweet and slightly honeyed. There is a blue haze apparent as you look around. This is vibrant, and a deep violet blue. You will notice some white wood anemone still remain."

The walk supports a number of charities. Tuesday is East Sussex Wildlife Rescue (WRAS); Wednesday The Salvation Army and Thursday May 8, the last day, is Memory Lane Eastbourne.

The Bluebell Walk is a delightful circular walk through the bluebell wood. There is the chance to enjoy five farm trails, watch the Pygmy goats and their kids, Kerry Hill sheep and their lambs, view the 2024 winning images of their annual Photographic Competition, visit the plant stall run for Arlington’s Village Church, the Book Room run by Driving for the Disabled, the Sundries Stall run by Hailsham Old Pavilion Society.

There are 18 mobility scooters available free of charge for those with mobility issues and the walk is suitable for wheelchairs. During the Bluebell Walk, Bates Green garden on the site is also open every day.

For more information, go to www.bluebellwalk.co.uk and www.batesgreengarden.co.uk

Bluebells in bloom at the Arlington Walk

1. Bluebells in bloom at the Arlington Walk

Bluebells in bloom at the Arlington Walk Photo: supplied

John McCutchan, who founded the Bluebell Walk

2. John McCutchan, who founded the Bluebell Walk

John McCutchan, who founded the Bluebell Walk Photo: supplied

Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance are one of the charities that benefit from the walk

3. Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance.jpg

Eastbourne Dementia Action Alliance are one of the charities that benefit from the walk Photo: supplied

The St Wilfrid's Hospice team who were managing the kitchen on Wednesday April 30

4. The St Wilfrid's Hospice team who were managing the kitchen on Wednesday April 30

The St Wilfrid's Hospice team who were managing the kitchen on Wednesday April 30 Photo: supplied

