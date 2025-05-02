There are only seven days left to enjoy the most famous Bluebell Walk in Sussex.

The bluebells are still in bloom but the walk comes to an end on Thursday May 8, so there is only a short while to catch them.

It is situated at Bates Green Farm, Tye Hill Road, Arlington, Polegate.

Owner John McCutchan said: "Please come along and visit us if you haven't yet been, the bluebells look absolutely stunning. Many people, of course, come back for a second or third time so we are expecting a bumper Bank Holiday Weekend.

"We couldn't have hoped for better weather this week.

"The bluebells are now fully out throughout this ancient wood. They are truly a glorious sight to behold. The scent is very apparent too - it is described as green floral, sweet and slightly honeyed. There is a blue haze apparent as you look around. This is vibrant, and a deep violet blue. You will notice some white wood anemone still remain."

The walk supports a number of charities. Today (Friday) is Dicker Village Hall and Church; Saturday, Sunday and Monday Arlington Village Hall and Church; Tuesday is East Sussex Wildlife Rescue (WRAS); Wednesday The Salvation Army and Thursday May 8, the last day, is Memory Lane Eastbourne.

The Bluebell Walk is a delightful circular walk through the bluebell wood. There is the chance to enjoy five farm trails, watch the Pygmy goats and their kids, Kerry Hill sheep and their lambs, view the 2024 winning images of their annual Photographic Competition, visit the plant stall run for Arlington’s Village Church, the Book Room run by Driving for the Disabled, the Sundries Stall run by Hailsham Old Pavilion Society.

There are 18 mobility scooters available free of charge for those with mobility issues and the walk is suitable for wheelchairs. During the Bluebell Walk, Bates Green garden on the site is also open every day.

For more information, go to www.bluebellwalk.co.uk and www.batesgreengarden.co.uk

