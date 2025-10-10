'There is still love in the world' - Worthing man's life saved after heroic actions by two teenagers

A 71-year-old Worthing man says he owes his life to two courageous teenagers, after their quick-thinking helped save his life after a severe health scare.

Martin Weaver was at home in Goldsmith Road, Worthing, on the morning of Friday September 26, when two teenage boys knocked at the door.

They were there to ask if Martin would like his car cleaned, in exchange for some pocket money.

Martin, who had been feeling unwell since the night before, opened the door but collapsed, falling hard and gasping for air. Despite initially refusing help, Martin soon lost consciousness a second time.

Martin Weaver, 71, says he owes his life to two courageous teenagers, after their quick-thinking helped save his life after a severe health scare. (Photo contributed)

The two boys, identified by Martin as 13-year-olds Orrin and Zack, stayed by his side, helping him to stand and making sure he was okay.

When Martin expressed his ‘stubborn’ wish to return to bed, Orrin and Zack sought help from the ambulance service.

About 15 minutes later, two paramedics knocked at the door.

"I promptly collapsed into their arms,” Martin said.

"They sat me down on the stairs, wired me up to different machines and were making lots of phone calls. I had five ambulance workers arrive and they said that I needed to go to hospital.”

Martin was initially reluctant to go to hospital, with no one immediately on hand to take care of his dog.

“They said to me that if I did not go to hospital, I would not be around to look after my dog as this was severe,” Martin explained.

"I agreed and they made some phone calls for someone to come and collect the dog. And off I went off to hospital at a fair rate of knots

"On arrival to Brighton Hospital, I was taken straight from the back of the ambulance to the operating theatre where I underwent operations to unblock the main artery of my heart.

"I’m now at home, convalescing. Had it not been for these two good Samaritans, I would not be here.

"I feel in someway I have to thank them. They deserve to be recognised and to prove that there is still love in the world.”

Martin said the boys have visited ‘every night since I've been out of hospital’ asking if he would like any help with his shopping or other errands.

"They're only about 13,” Martin said.

"I got them a new game for their Playstations to say thank you.

"It's made me realise that I'm so lucky. After this operation, I feel about 55!”