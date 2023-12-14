2 . Chunky - six-year-old Collie cross

Chunky is a sweet, six-year-old Collie cross with a playful nature. He holds a big place in his heart for his favourite humans and an even bigger place for his best pal, Lady. Chunky has lived with Lady since his puppy-years and is now looking to continue his journey with her. They will need to be the only pets in their new abode but could share space with older teens who can be understanding that they like their own space occasionally. A garden of their own is essential and leaving them alone for short periods can be built up gradually once they are fully settled into their new environment. Photo: Dogs Trust