These pups at Dogs Trust, in Shoreham, are all up for adoption.
If you’re considering welcoming a pooch into your home, take a look below.
All information comes from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Ritchie - four-year-old Greyhound
Ritchie is a gentle affectionate chap with a sensitive side, he loves to feel cosy in a warm squishy blanket and prefers a quieter household. Dogs Trust says he's a lovely boy who enjoys a walk, then relaxing on a duvet or sofa for most of the day. Ritchie is not always keen on wet or cold weather walking but will venture outside if he's wearing his coat and has some gentle encouragement. In better weather he likes his walks and loves to have zoomies around his foster home and garden. He may be able to live with another calm dog provided there is space to separate them at meal times. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Chunky - six-year-old Collie cross
Chunky is a sweet, six-year-old Collie cross with a playful nature. He holds a big place in his heart for his favourite humans and an even bigger place for his best pal, Lady. Chunky has lived with Lady since his puppy-years and is now looking to continue his journey with her. They will need to be the only pets in their new abode but could share space with older teens who can be understanding that they like their own space occasionally. A garden of their own is essential and leaving them alone for short periods can be built up gradually once they are fully settled into their new environment. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Lady - eight-year-old Boxer cross
Lady is a beautiful, eight-year-old Boxer cross with a fun-loving character. She adores the company of her human pals and has a special bond with her best friend, Chunky, who she has lived with since her puppy years and who she is looking to continue her journey with. Lady loves to relish all the fuss and attention that she can, but she often forgets her size and likes to try and climb onto your lap as if she were still a pup. Chunky also enjoys a fuss on his own terms but prefers to interact with his humans over a game of fetch. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Sooty - six-year-old Chihuahua cross
Sooty is a sweet chap who loves the company of people but likes to build up a bond at his own pace. A gentle approach is needed when first making friends, but you'll know when you've earned his trust, as Sooty will nudge into your hands when he wants a fuss! He must be the only dog at home and is also unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs. Photo: Dogs Trust