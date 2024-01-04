These dogs at the RSPCA in Sussex are looking for loving homes.
A Whippet, Chihuahua and Poodle crossbreeds are among the pups hoping to start the new year in their forever homes.
Could you be the right owner for one of these adorable dogs?
These dogs are all currently being cared for at RSPCA’s two branches in Sussex – one is located in Chichester, and the other is located in Brighton.
1. Bambi - two-year-old Whippet cross
Bambi was an unclaimed stray and is understandably a nervous girl. She is sweet and friendly once she knows you, but is shy at first when meeting new people. She will need a home with someone who has had worried dogs before and is prepared to put time into her socialisation and training. Bambi is a new arrival who is still being assessed. Photo: RSPCA
2. Leslie - six-month-old crossbreed
Leslie is a very sweet and friendly girl. Although she is still very shy, she is starting to become braver. She is looking for an experienced owner who has had a timid dog before and is prepared to put time into her training and socialisation. The RSPCA says the outside world is quite scary for Leslie at the moment, so walks will need to be in quiet places to begin with. Leslie loves other dogs and will need a home where there is already a resident dog who would like to play with a bouncy puppy. She is looking for a calm home environment but will be a lively girl so needs an active owner. Leslie is a new arrival who is still being assessed at the moment. Photo: RSPCA
3. Mia - seven year old crossbreed
Mia is a very sweet, friendly girl who loves everyone she meets. The RSPCA has said she is a happy, cheeky soul who is ready to settle down with a loving family. Mia is looking for experienced owners who are around most of the day, and any children in her home must be over 16 years old. She cannot live with other pets due to her predatory instincts. She has previously has issues with lunging at traffic, other animals and wildlife. Due to this she will need a home in a quiet area to help train around this. Mia is currently undergoing training to help with her rehabilitation, and this will need to be continued in a home for her to succeed. Photo: RSPCA
4. Spencer - one-year-old Whippet cross
Spencer is a friendly, lively boy who was a little shy on arrival but soon became the bouncy, confident boy he is now. He will need a little training and an active owner who can keep up with him and stop him from becoming bored. The RSPCA said Spencer has been good with other dogs while in the charity's care, and he may be able to live with another dog in his new home after successful introductions. Spencer is a new arrival who is still being assessed at the moment. Photo: RSPCA