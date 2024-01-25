If you’re considering welcoming a pup into your home, do consider adopting a rescue from one of the many charities in Sussex.
These dogs are all currently being cared for at two RSPCA branches in Sussex – one is located in Chichester, and the other is located in Brighton.
1. Archie - seven-year-old Saluki
Archie is a very sweet and affectionate boy who loves to spend time with people and enjoys snoozing on his bed. He is looking for a home where he can be the centre of attention without any other pets or children. Archie is not a fan of other dogs and can lunge and bark at them when he sees them. Because of this, he is looking for people who understand reactive dogs and are willing to work with Archie to overcome his worries. Archie was previously left for short periods of the day however this will need to build up again in his new home. He loves being out and about so is looking for an active home where he can explore and enjoy the outdoors. Photo: RSPCA
2. Astro - four-month-old crossbreed
Astro is a very friendly, sweet puppy will likely be a very large boy when fully grown! He is looking for a new home with someone who is prepared to put lots of time into his training and socialising. He knows how to sit already and is learning his new name. Astro is not housetrained and will need his own private garden to help with this. He is looking for an experienced, large breed owner and could live with older children who are used to dogs. Astro is sociable with other dogs so could live with another pooch after suitable introductions. Photo: RSPCA
3. Daisy - ten-year-old crossbreed
Daisy is a friendly girl once she knows and trusts you but can be worried by strangers. She will be looking for an experienced owner and a quiet home environment to allow her time to settle. She knows sit and her name and has a good recall but does stay on the lead on walks as she would chase wildlife! Daisy is housetrained, loves playing with toys and makes a good lap dog, despite weight 19kg. She can be 'hit and miss' with other dogs when out and about, the RSPCA said, and likes some but not others. Daisy is still an active girl and would like her own garden to do zoomies in. She can run quite fast even with little legs! Photo: RSPCA
4. Morris - two-year-old Pocket Bully
Morris is a very friendly, affectionate boy who loves spending time with his humans and enjoys hanging out in the rescue centre's reception during the day. Due to not being 'the most athletic of dogs' he would like a quiet home environment with someone who does not want to walk for hours. Since arriving at the RSPCA's centre, Morris has had surgery to widen his nostrils and open up his airways which has improved his breathing. Despite this, Morris is a playful boy who can be a little cheeky when he’s excited! Morris will need a home without young children and will need his own garden. Photo: RSPCA