1 . Archie - seven-year-old Saluki

Archie is a very sweet and affectionate boy who loves to spend time with people and enjoys snoozing on his bed. He is looking for a home where he can be the centre of attention without any other pets or children. Archie is not a fan of other dogs and can lunge and bark at them when he sees them. Because of this, he is looking for people who understand reactive dogs and are willing to work with Archie to overcome his worries. Archie was previously left for short periods of the day however this will need to build up again in his new home. He loves being out and about so is looking for an active home where he can explore and enjoy the outdoors. Photo: RSPCA