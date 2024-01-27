If you’re considering welcoming a dog into your family, do consider adopting a rescue pooch.
Dogs Trust has many adorable pooches to choose from – each of the dogs below need loving homes.
All information comes from Dogs Trust Shoreham.
1. Finn - 11-month-old Labrador
Dogs Trust says Finn is a gorgeous young chap who is full of beans! He is still learning all about the big wide world and would love to find a family who have plenty of time to dedicate to his training. Teaching him some of the basics, such as how to calm down when over-stimulated and working on his loose-lead walking would be hugely beneficial. Being such a bright and enthusiastic boy, Finn would also enjoy learning fun new tricks and skills to keep him busy. Finn is currently suited to be the only dog in his new home, while he works on his social skills, his new adopters will need to keen to carry on his training in this area. A garden of his own would be preferred so that he can enjoy a good run about to burn off some steam. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Molly and Treacle - Yorkshire Terriers
Molly and Treacle are best friends who are looking for a home together. Friendly, yet timid in character, they will make for wonderful additions to a family who can offer them a peaceful and relaxing home environment. Their ideal home would be somewhere quiet with a garden of their own. Molly and Treacle are happy to share their home with other dogs of a calm nature and could also possibly live with a cat. The youngest members of their family should be of secondary-school age. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Annabelle - five-year-old German Shepherd
Dogs Trust said Annabelle adores the company of people and will make for a wonderfully loyal companion to her forever family. Once she’s cemented a bond with you, she’ll likely follow you around like your very own shadow, eager to get involved with everything you’re getting up to. However, this also means that Annabelle does find it challenging when left alone, so the rescue is hoping to find her a family who are always around at home to keep her company in the initial months as she settles in. She seems to thrive in quieter environments, so is looking for a peaceful household, where she can relax to her hearts content. Due to her need for a quieter home and the lack of information regarding her background, Annabelle will be looking for a family where the youngest members are aged at least 16. She will be need to be the only dog at home and is unable to share her home with cats or small animals. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Julien - ten-month-old Spaniel cross Beagle
Julien is a busy pup who is always looking for the next fun thing to get involved with, Dogs Trust said. However, he also has a sensitive side to his character and still has much to learn about the big wide world. Because of this, and because of the lack of information the charity has on his background, Julien will be looking for a home where his youngest family members are at least 14. It would be ideal for Julien to live with another dog who has a confident character, pending introductions at the rehoming centre. He is unable to live with any cats or other small furries. A garden of his own would be ideal so that he could regularly burn off steam, practice his housetraining, and run around with his toys. Photo: Dogs Trust