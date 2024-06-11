3 . There's already huge demand for tribute shows

This brings us to our next point: there's already so much demand for tribute shows! These hugely popular events have been popping up all over Sussex - the famous Eastbourne bandstand is even set to host a Taylor Swift tribute for the first time ever this summer! With so many lining up to enjoy Taylor Swift 'copycats', we're sure there would be no empty seats at the real deal. Photo: VisitEastbourne