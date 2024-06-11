Taylor Swift has rapidly become the biggest pop star on the planet and has fans in every corner of the world.
The superstar has more than 150 concert dates within the Eras Tour, with the closest to Sussex being held at Wembley.
Unfortunately, the stadium is up to 100 miles away depending on where you are in the county!
Below are the reasons we think Taylor should bring her show to the coast for her Sussex Swifties – and the one key reason why she won’t.
1. These are seven reasons why Taylor Swift should perform in Sussex – and the one key reason why she won't
2. Sussex is home to thousands of Swifties
With millions of fans across the world, Taylor Swift is bound to have thousands of Swifties in Sussex who would love to see her visit. The University of Sussex, and the University of Chichester even have dedicated Swiftie Societies for students! We imagine her shows would sell out in minutes here! Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. There's already huge demand for tribute shows
This brings us to our next point: there's already so much demand for tribute shows! These hugely popular events have been popping up all over Sussex - the famous Eastbourne bandstand is even set to host a Taylor Swift tribute for the first time ever this summer! With so many lining up to enjoy Taylor Swift 'copycats', we're sure there would be no empty seats at the real deal. Photo: VisitEastbourne
4. As an ally, she would love Brighton Pride!
Taylor is an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community which inspired the release of her song 'You Need to Calm Down'. If she were to visit Sussex between her Wembley dates, she could be here just in time for Brighton Pride which we know she would love! Perhaps she'll even headline the event one day? We can only dream! Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL