Alongside our three not-for-profit care homes, our charity runs a wealth of community services that support older people, people with learning disabilities and people living with dementia. These services directly help around 600 vulnerable people each year, offer respite to their friends and relatives, and reduce the financial burden on the state.

These services include Creating Connections, which aims to reduce loneliness and isolation in people aged 65 and over through companionship, shared interests and community participation; our Fitzalan Howard Centre, which provides day and respite services for adults with disabilities and more complex needs; and the Butterflies Club, which is a friendly and supportive weekly session for up to 15 members living with dementia.

Our community services are vital lifelines that must remain intact. They are lifelines that, together, we can ensure continue to make a difference.

Guild Care's Fitzalan Howard Centre provides day and respite services for adults with disabilities and more complex needs

Although you can support our charity by donating directly, there are a lot of other fun options.

Firstly, Worthing Golf Club is kindly hosting our charity’s 29th Annual Golf Challenge on Friday, June 10. The all-day event includes brunch from 11am, 18-holes of golf, refreshments at the Halfway Hut and dinner with an accompanying charity auction and raffle.

The challenge will see teams of three take on the club’s Lower Course. So, start gathering your teams in readiness for the challenge. You can find more information and the event’s booking form on our website at www.guildcare.org/golf.

Secondly, you can shiver your timbers with the whole family. Worthing RUNFEST is hosting a Guild Care Family Mile alongside its 10K and Half Marathon on Sunday, April 24.

Alex Mason, digital communications and fundraising co-ordinator at Guild Care

The Caribbean Pirate themed event is for the whole family and will have shiny treasure and goodies waiting at the finish line. It is not a race, it is an opportunity for all ages to get involved and have fun at whatever pace they are comfortable with.

General entry to the event is £10 but those running in support of Guild Care can enter for free. Visit www.guildcare.org/family-mile to find out how.

Thirdly, for our bravest supporters, we have teamed up with GoSkydive to offer the thrill of a sponsored tandem skydive. Those taking part can choose from a 10,000ft or 15,000ft drop, the latter being the highest in the UK, giving you up to 60 seconds of freefall.

Divers can choose a date of their choice to take the plunge in the sky over Salisbury. All you need to do to secure your place is pay a £50 deposit to GoSkydive and raise a minimum amount of sponsorship. You can find out more on our website at www.guildcare.org/skydive.

Finally, keep your eyes peeled on our social media for our first online auction, which is due to launch in May. The auction will have a raft of amazing items to bid on, including a voucher for The Ivy in the Lanes, theatre and cinema tickets, three months of gym membership and restaurant vouchers.