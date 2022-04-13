These are the 20 Battle and Bexhill schools’ Ofsted ratings

School are inspected by Ofsted aproximately once every four years.

This means that the schools all have different dates for their last inspection. This is the most up to date list.

It is important to keep this in mind when examining the results as ratings can and do change after a new inspection. Schools are graded on a four-point scale: outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here are the schools rated by Ofsted. Included is the rating given and the date of the inspection.

1. Glyne Gap School - School Place, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 2PU - Rated as 'Outstanding' - Inspected on 09/05/19 (Picture from Google.)

2. Catsfield Church of England Primary School - Church Road, Battle, TN33 9DP - Rated as 'Outstanding' - Inspected on 10/10/13. (Picture from Google.)

3. Little Common School - Shepherds Close, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 4SQ - Rated as 'Outstanding' - Inspected on 12/03/20 (Picture from Google.)

4. Netherfield CofE Primary School - Darvel Down, Battle, TN33 9QF - Rated as 'Outstanding' - Inspected on 27/02/19 (Picture from Google.)