These are the 20 Bexhill and Battle schools’ Ofsted ratings

School are inspected by Ofsted aproximately once every four years unless the grade was ‘outstanding’ in which case the period is sometimes longer. The pandemic has also created a backlog in inspections
This means that the schools all have different dates for their last inspection. This is the most up to date list.
It is important to keep this in mind when examining the results as ratings can and do change after a new inspection. Schools are graded on a four-point scale: outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.
Here are the schools rated by Ofsted. Included is the rating given and the date of the inspection.
