St Peter and St Paul CofE Primary School - Buckhurst Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 1QE - Rated as ‘Outstanding’ - Inspected on 08/07/15 (Picture from Google.) SUS-220413-171225001

These are the 20 Bexhill and Battle schools’ Ofsted ratings

These are the Ofsted ratings given for schools in Battle and Bexhill.

By Elliot Wright
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 5:42 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 8:58 am

School are inspected by Ofsted aproximately once every four years unless the grade was ‘outstanding’ in which case the period is sometimes longer. The pandemic has also created a backlog in inspections

This means that the schools all have different dates for their last inspection. This is the most up to date list.

It is important to keep this in mind when examining the results as ratings can and do change after a new inspection. Schools are graded on a four-point scale: outstanding, good, requires improvement, or inadequate.

Here are the schools rated by Ofsted. Included is the rating given and the date of the inspection.

More news:

These are the 30 Hastings, St Leonards and Rye schools’ Ofsted ratings.

Bexhill estate agents Easter raffle raises £1,000 for animal charity.

Hundreds oppose homes next to Bexhill cemetery.

1.

Glyne Gap School - School Place, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN40 2PU - Rated as ‘Outstanding’ - Inspected on 09/05/19 (Picture from Google.) SUS-220413-171044001

Photo Sales

2.

Catsfield Church of England Primary School - Church Road, Battle, TN33 9DP - Rated as ‘Outstanding’ - Inspected on 10/10/13. (Picture from Google.) SUS-220413-160329001

Photo Sales

3.

Little Common School - Shepherds Close, Bexhill-on-Sea, TN39 4SQ - Rated as ‘Outstanding’ - Inspected on 12/03/20 (Picture from Google.) SUS-220413-171245001

Photo Sales

4.

Netherfield CofE Primary School - Darvel Down, Battle, TN33 9QF - Rated as ‘Outstanding’ - Inspected on 27/02/19 (Picture from Google.) SUS-220413-160309001

Photo Sales
BexhillOfstedBattleSchoolsHastings
Next Page
Page 1 of 5