Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Ocean Fish Bar, 101 New St, Horsham RH13 5DX

These are the best chippies to grab fish and chips in the Crawley and Horsham area - according to Trip Advisor

Fish and chips are a British favourite and the Crawley and Horsham area can boast a fantastic array of chip shops and cafes serving them

By Joss Roupell
35 minutes ago
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 10:24am

Whether you have a takeaway at home or eat them on the beach there’s nothing quite like them.

See below for the best chippies in Crawley, Horsham and the surrounding area to pick up some fish and chips in the 'quick bites' category according to Tripadvisor.

1. Master Fry, Horsham

Master Fry, Horsham, 20 Fitzalan Road, RH13 6AA

Photo: Best Fish and Chips in Crawley and Horsham

Photo Sales

2. Sandy Lane Fish Bar

Sandy Lane Fish Bar, 3 Sandy Lane, Crawley

Photo: Best Fish and Chips in Crawley and Horsham

Photo Sales

3. Best fish and chips in Crawley and Horsham

West Green Fish Bar, 56 Ewhurst Rd, Crawley RH11 7HE

Photo: Best fish and chips in Crawley and Horsham

Photo Sales

4. Best fish and chips and Crawley and Horsham

Mr Chips, 15 Langley Parade, Langley Green,

Photo: Mr Chips, 15 Langley Parade, Langley Green,

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
TripAdvisor