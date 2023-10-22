These are the best pictures of the Hastings Bonfire fireworks display we have seen
Local photographer Brian Bailey captured these fantastic pictures of the fireworks display lighting up the sky and sea at this year’s Hastings Bonfire celebrations.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 14:46 BST
Brian managed to catch the magic and the drama of the fireworks which many are saying is the best display the Hastings Bonfire Society has put on yet. He captured the images from the Pier are, looking east toward the fire and display site at Pelham Place.
The fine display made up for last year when the aerial fireworks display had to be cancelled due to gale force winds.
