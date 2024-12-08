These are the easiest and hardest driving test routes in Sussex

By Matt Pole
Published 8th Dec 2024, 13:53 BST
A new report ranks test centres in Sussex based on their average pass rate.

Law Trucks have created their Driving Test Report, which helped rank test centres in Sussex based on their average pass rate over a year period.

The data around each test centre's pass rate in Sussex was taken from the GOV.UK, which took an average from April 2023 – March 2024.

There were 7,210 tests conducted at Chichester Driving Test Centre between April 2023 and March 2024. During this time, there were 4,541 test passes, giving the test centre a pass rate of 63%.

2. Chichester

There were 8,856 tests conducted at Lancing Driver Training between April 2023 and March 2024. During this time, there were 5,434, test passes, giving the test centre a pass rate of 61.4%.

3. Lancing

There were 6,917 tests conducted at Eastbourne Driving Test Centre between April 2023 and March 2024. During this time, there were 3,327 test passes, giving the test centre a pass rate of 48.1%.

4. Eastbourne

