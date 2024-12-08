The data around each test centre's pass rate in Sussex was taken from the GOV.UK, which took an average from April 2023 – March 2024.
1. These are the easiest and hardest driving test routes in Sussex
A new report ranks test centres in Sussex based on their average pass rate Photo: Joshua Lawrence
2. Chichester
There were 7,210 tests conducted at Chichester Driving Test Centre between April 2023 and March 2024. During this time, there were 4,541 test passes, giving the test centre a pass rate of 63%. Photo: Google
3. Lancing
There were 8,856 tests conducted at Lancing Driver Training between April 2023 and March 2024. During this time, there were 5,434, test passes, giving the test centre a pass rate of 61.4%. Photo: Google
4. Eastbourne
There were 6,917 tests conducted at Eastbourne Driving Test Centre between April 2023 and March 2024. During this time, there were 3,327 test passes, giving the test centre a pass rate of 48.1%. Photo: Google