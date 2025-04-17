These are the Easter opening hours for Hastings supermarkets
Pharmacies based in some of the stores will also be running under revised times.
These are the Easter opening hours for the main supermarkets in Hastings and St Leonards:
Morrisons, Queens Road, Hastings:
- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 7am to 10pm
- Saturday, 6am to 10pm
- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed
- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 7am to 8pm
The pharmacy within Morrisons will be closed on Good Friday (April 18), open from 9am to 7pm on Saturday, and closed on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Tesco, Church Wood Drive, St Leonards:
- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 6am to 10pm
- Saturday, 6am to midnight
- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed
- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 8am to 6pm
Tesco pharmacy:
- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 10am to 4pm
- Saturday, 8am to 8pm
- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed
- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 10am to 4pm
Sainsbury's, John Macadam Way, St Leonards:
- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 7am to 10pm
- Saturday, 7am to 10pm
- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed
- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 8am to 8pm
Asda, Battle Road, St Leonards:
- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 7am to 11pm
- Saturday, 7am to 10pm
- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed
- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 8am to 10pm
Aldi, Rye Road:
- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 8am to 10pm
- Saturday, 8am to 10pm
- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed
- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 8am to 8pm
Lidl, Bohemia Road:
- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 8am to 10pm
- Saturday, 8am to 10pm
- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed
- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 8am to 8pm
