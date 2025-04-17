Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Supermarkets in Hastings and St Leonards will be operating different opening hours over the Easter holiday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pharmacies based in some of the stores will also be running under revised times.

These are the Easter opening hours for the main supermarkets in Hastings and St Leonards:

Morrisons, Queens Road, Hastings:

Supermarkets will be opening under revised hours this Easter

- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 7am to 10pm

- Saturday, 6am to 10pm

- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed

- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 7am to 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pharmacy within Morrisons will be closed on Good Friday (April 18), open from 9am to 7pm on Saturday, and closed on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Tesco, Church Wood Drive, St Leonards:

- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 6am to 10pm

- Saturday, 6am to midnight

- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed

- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 8am to 6pm

Tesco pharmacy:

- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 10am to 4pm

- Saturday, 8am to 8pm

- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed

- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 10am to 4pm

Sainsbury's, John Macadam Way, St Leonards:

- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 7am to 10pm

- Saturday, 7am to 10pm

- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed

- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 8am to 8pm

Asda, Battle Road, St Leonards:

- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 7am to 11pm

- Saturday, 7am to 10pm

- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed

- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 8am to 10pm

Aldi, Rye Road:

- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 8am to 10pm

- Saturday, 8am to 10pm

- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed

- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 8am to 8pm

Lidl, Bohemia Road:

- Friday, April 18 (Good Friday), 8am to 10pm

- Saturday, 8am to 10pm

- Sunday, April 20 (Easter Sunday), closed

- Monday, April 21 (Easter Monday), 8am to 8pm