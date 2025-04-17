These are the Easter opening hours for Worthing supermarkets
The opening hours over the coming weekend will be special holiday opening hours, not the usual hours.
Large shops are legally required to close on Easter Sunday.
We have compiled a list of the major supermarkets to help you.
Sainsbury's Lyons Farm Superstore
Downland Business Park, Lyons Farm, Worthing
Good Friday, April 18, 7am to 10pm
Saturday, April 19, 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed
Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 8pm
Tesco West Durrington Extra
Fulbeck Way, Worthing
Good Friday, April 18, 6am to 10pm
Saturday, April 19, 6am - Midnight
Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed
Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 6pm
Morrisons
Newland Street, Worthing
Good Friday, April 18, 7am to 10pm
Saturday, April 19, 7am - 9pm
Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed
Easter Monday, April 21, 7am to 8pm
Lidl
North Street, Worthing
Good Friday, April 18, 8am to 9pm
Saturday, April 19, 8am to 9pm
Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed
Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 8pm
Lidl
Lyons Way, Worthing
Good Friday, April 18, 8am to 10pm
Saturday, April 19, 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed
Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 8pm
ASDA
Littlehampton Road, Ferring
Good Friday, April 18, 7am to Midnight
Saturday, April 19, 7am to 10pm
Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed
Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 10pm
ALDI
Manor Retail Park, Rustington
Good Friday, April 18, 8am to 10pm
Saturday, April 19, 8am to 10pm
Easter Sunday, April 20, Closed
Easter Monday, April 21, 8am to 8pm
