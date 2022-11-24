These are the Hastings area pubs we recommend for watching England and the World Cup

The world cup is well underway with England set to face the USA on Friday evening.

Many will watch the World Cup at home with snacks and a few cans, but for sheer atmosphere, watching the drama unfold in a packed pub cannot be beaten.

Hastings and St Leonards has you covered for pubs and bars screening live matches, but here are the ones we would recommend from big screen to relaxed low-key.

1. London Trader If you want a lively atmosphere then the London Trader at East Beach Street, on Hastings Old Town seafront is a must. These were the scenes outside the Trader when England knocked Germany out of the Euros. Expect a lively, good natured partisan crowd.

2. Bar Moda Bar Moda, in Hastings town centre is a fan favourite with a long history of showing big games on big screens. There will be people in Hastings who remember packing into it at 9am to watch England play Brazil in an earlier world cup.

3. The Tower, St Leonards The Tower would be our choice for St Leonards. A real community pub with a friendly atmosphere. It is showing all the games and often has beer offers on when England play.

4. Seadog. Head to the relatively new Seadog pub if you love craft beer and ales and you want a more mellow atmosphere for watching the games. It is on a corner of Priory Meadow shopping centre, opposite Sussex Coast College and the station.