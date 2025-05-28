Here are the planning applications that have been submitted to Hastings Borough Council in May 2025.

Week beginning May 26, 2025:

- Land at Station Plaza, Station Approach, Hastings

Discharge of conditions: 12 (surface water details ); 15 (management of car park) and 19 (travel plan) of Planning Permission HS/FA/23/00875

Muriel Matters House, Hastings Borough Council offices.

- 1 Anvil Court, St Leonards

Proposed single-storey side extension to provide annexe, works to include creation of two parking spaces.

- Plot Tx General Dynamics Ltd, Sidney Little Road, St Leonards

T14 Wild Cherry - Crown lift to 2.5 metres in height from ground level T15 Ash - Remove all deadwood T17 Pedunculate Oak - Clear vegetation, sever and remove ivy to 1.5 metres above ground level T19 Pedunculate Oak - Remove deadwood and reduce crown by 2 metres and shape T20 Pedunculate Oak - Remove to ground level

- Ecclesbourne Reservoir, Hastings Country Park, Fairlight Road, Hastings

Change of use to allow for fishing at the reservoir for the public

Week beginning May 19, 2025:

- 227 Hillside Road, Hastings

Discharge of condition 6 (drainage details) of Planning Permission HS/FA/24/00783

- 2A Ridgewood Gardens, Hastings

1x Oak - Reduce branches overhanging boundary fence line

- Gensing Manor, 19 Dane Road, St Leonards

T4 Horse chestnut - Reduce crown by 5m to previous reduction points T7 Lime - Fell and replace

- First Floor Flat, 52 Eversfield Place, St Leonards

Replacement of the existing windows on the front elevation of Flat 2 with ECOSlide PVC-U sash windows

- 47 Caves Road, St Leonards

Replacement of existing windows for UPVC Georgian style sash and casement windows

- 88 Harley Shute Road, St Leonards

Upward extension and alteration, together with two-storey rear extension and associated works

Week beginning May 12, 2025:

- 31 Tower Road West, St Leonards

Application for a Certificate of Proposed Lawful development for insertion of a 2-in-1 centre pivot roof window to front roof slope.

- 45 Churchill Avenue, Hastings

Notification for prior approval for a proposed larger homes extension - erection of a conservatory off of existing rear elevation of host dwelling.

- 14 Ironlatch Avenue, St Leonards

Application for a Certificate of Proposed Lawful development for a single storey side extension to form an extended kitchen.

- 1A Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards

Discharge of conditions: 4 (details of external facades, roof finishes and rainwater gutters and downpipes); 5 (dormer window details); 6 (details of new external doorsets and windows), 7 (details of eaves, verges, external corner junctions and external fenestration) and 8 (details of connection to surface water sewer) of Planning Permission HS/FA/24/00204

- NatWest Bank, Bank Chambers, 28 Havelock Road, Hastings

Discharge of conditions: 4 (details of insulation falls and drainage gutters/outlets); 5 (details of render finishes ); 6 (stone cleaning methodology ); 7 (stone repair details) and 9 (details of anti roosting products and fixings) of Listed Building Consent HS/LB/24/00536

- 95 Norman Road, St Leonards

Change of use from sales and fitting car tyres (Class B2 - General Industrial) to a gym (Class E). Alterations to the building including replacement windows, new fenestration, removal of chimneys, replacement roof tiles, solar panels and air conditioning units (part-retrospective).

- 1 St Matthews Road, St Leonards

Discharge of conditions 4 - Construction Method Statement, 5 - Foul and surface water drainage, 8 - Hard and soft landscaping details, 9 - Joinery details, 10 - External materials, 15 - Tree planting of Planning Permission HS/FA/24/00790

- 95 Rye Road, Hastings

Single storey front extension to form additional living accommodation

- Former Observer Building, 53 Cambridge Road, Hastings

Discharge of conditions: 5 (installation of odour control equipment); 6 (sound insulation details); 8 (lighting scheme); 10 (details of adverts, vents and flues) and 13 (cycle parking) of Planning Permission HS/FA/23/00706

- West Lodge, Maze Hill, St Leonards

Internal alterations including removal of non-loadbearing wall at Ground floor to create new Kitchen and installation of bathrooms at Basement and First Floor

- 244 Elphinstone Road, Hastings

Proposed single story infill extension

- West Hill Cafe, Castle Hill Road, Hastings

Temporary mobile kiosk serving food and drink located adjacent to the existing West Hill Cafe

- Garage, Rear of 77 Victoria Avenue, (Travellers Lane), Hastings

Discharge of conditions: 7 (demolition method statement) and 8 (asbestos survey) of Planning Permission HS/FA/24/00137

- 58 Chapel Park Road, St Leonards

Two-storey extension to the side, single-storey extension to the rear, both clad in composite cladding. Recladding of existing building with new insulation and brickwork. Roof Profile to be altered with new front and rear gable ends constructed in brickwork. 2 no. new window openings to north side elevation (1 no. to ground floor, 1 no. to first floor)

Week beginning May 5, 2025:

- 3 Ledsham Way, St Leonards

Application for a Certificate of Proposed Lawful development for a single storey garden studio

- 24 White Rock, Hastings

Discharge of condition 3 (materials) of Listed Building Consent HS/LB/24/00583