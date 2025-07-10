These are the Hastings pubs where you can sample beer voted best in Britain

London Black has been voted number one in We Are Beer's Top 50 UK Beer Awards. Climbing from fifth place last year to the top spot for 2025.

The beer, which is a black porter, is described as a ‘creamy, smooth, and truly sessionable nitro porter’.

It is hard to track down locally but is known to be available at The Crown in All Saints Street, in Hastings Old Town, and The Prince Albert, in Cornwallis Street, in Hastings town centre, close to St Andrew’s Square.

Both are independent family run free-houses, known for their good selection of ales and craft beers.

The brewery itself describes London Black as ‘a craft beer alternative to the big beer macro stouts’ such as Guinness. They say the beer has a smooth mouthfeel with subtle roasted notes of coffee and chocolate.

The awards, now in their second year, celebrate the best-selling, best-made, and most influential beers currently available in the UK. They are run by We Are Beer, who are behind the London Craft Beer Festival. The awards are voted for by a panel of more than 150 beer experts nationwide.

Last year’s winner – Deya’s ‘Steady Rolling Man’ – was third in this year’s top 50, with Timothy Taylor’s ‘Landlord’ coming in at number two.

