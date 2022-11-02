These are the Remembrance services taking place in Hastings, Rye, Bexhill and Battle

In Hastings the annual Act of Remembrance will be held at 11am on November 13 at the War Memorial in Alexandra Park.

The Queens Colour and escorts, pre-service and youth organisations will meet outside the town hall and form up at 10.25am to join the uniformed parade and process along Queens Road to the park.

Ex-service associations will be meeting at Morrison’s to be in place by 10.45am to enter Queens Road so that the parade can enter the park as one.

Hastings Remembrance service 2021. Photo by Frank Copper

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the service, the laying of wreaths and the march past, the civic parade will re-form and make its way back to the town hall.

Rye is holding its service on November 13 at St Mary’s Church and then at Rye Town Memorial starting at 10.55am.

It will be preceded by a parade of service, civil and youth organisations from Adam’s marching via the town hall and leaving at 10.35am.

The parade will pass the town hall and the mayor will take the the salute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rye Remembrance 2021

During the service at the memorial in the churchyard there will be an observation of the silence and the laying of wreaths and crosses.

Bexhill’s Remembrance service is on the same day. A parade will leave Devonshire Square at 10.30am, with a service and laying of wreaths at Bexhill War Memorial at 10.40am.

From 11.15am there will be a parade from the memorial along the promenade to the De La Warr lawns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Little Common, a parade will leave the Poppy Club from 10.30am. At 10.45am a service at the cenotaph will be live streamed on Little Common roundabout from 10.45am. At 10.50am a service is taking place at St Mark’s Church.

Armistice Day (Remembrance Day) 2021 in Battle 11/11/21.

There will then be a parade from noon from St Mark’s Church to Little Common roundabout for wreath laying.

The parade down the High Street will start at Market Square from 10.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battle Town Council will be holding an Act of Remembrance on the green by Battle Abbey on November 11.

The High Sheriff of East Sussex, Netherfield and Battle & Langton Schools, Claverham and Battle Abbey School will participate with readings and hymns before the reading of the Exhortation.

Remembrance service 2021 in Bexhill. Photo by Jeff Penfold JTP53.