These are the Sussex restaurants shortlisted for prestigious Asian food awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The awards represent the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, and this year’s ceremony will take place on Sunday, October 6 at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel.
Hosted by BBC Journalist and Broadcaster Samantha Simmonds alongside acclaimed magician Paul Martin, the awards celebrate excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by bringing the UK’s most prestigious chefs together under one roof.
Nominees were chosen based on recommendations by customers across the UK, including over 900,000 customers of ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline, all followed by the verdicts of a panel of expert judges.
The awards range in scope from the national Champion of Champion Award – which recognises the best of the best in the UK – to regional awards, to awards for newcomers to the UK’s vibrant Pan-Asian restaurant scene.
Speaking about the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2024, Mohammed Munim, Founder Member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants and takeaways have made a significant contribution to the UK economy, both historically and in recent times. They deserve recognition and rewards for their efforts. These restaurants & takeaways have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence, especially post Brexit.“To provide staunch support to the thriving Asian restaurants in Britain, ARTA acknowledges and highlights their importance in the culinary landscape. Each nominee is a worthy winner and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on 6th October.”
The restaurants which have been shortlisted for awards in Sussex are:
- Darchini, Horsham
- Moonstone Sri Lankan Restaurant, Hove, Brighton
- Tamarind Indian Restaurant, Newport
- Etci Kitchen, Brighton
- The Royal Indian Restaurant, Hailsham, Brighton
- The Parsons Table, Arundel, Brighton
- Tamasha, Lindfield, Haywards Heath
- Akash Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, Horsham
- Tajdar Indian Kitchen & Bar, Worthing, Brighton
- Alishaan Indian Restaurant, Sompting, Lancing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.