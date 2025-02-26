These are the Sussex schools set to offer free breakfast clubs as government flagship begins

15 schools across Sussex are among the first to offer students free breakfast clubs ahead of an all-new government rollout.

750 state schools nationwide, in every part of the country, are involved in this first stage of the programme, which is expected to start in April – meaning 180,000 primary school age children, some of them in some of the most deprived areas of the country, will be able to receive “healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts” before the start of the school day.

Parents will be able to drop their children off half an hour before school starts, confident they will receive a healthy breakfast, the government says, adding that the new scheme could put £750 back into parent’s pockets.

The emphasis is on healthy, fortifying food, with schools set to offer porridge, wheat bisks and yoghurt during the early-morning lunches, which also provide the perfect chance to host extra-curricular activities.

The scheme is set to run from April

"Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country,” said Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

"Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.

"Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”

The full list of Sussex schools set to offer free breakfast clubs as part of the trial is as follows:

Seaford Primary School, in Seaford

St Thomas A Becket Catholic Primary School, in Eastbourne

Torfield School, in Hastings

Baldwins Hill Primary School, in Easy Grinstead

Holmbush Primary Academy, in Shoreham-by-Sea

Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School, in Clapham

St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School, in Horsham

Westbourne Primary School, in Emsworth

Parklands Community Primary School, in Parklands

The Meads Primary School, in East Grinstead

Birdham CE Primary School, in Birdham

Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, in Chichester

Rogate CofE Primary School, in Rogate

Nyewood CofE Junior School, in Bognor Regis

Bishop Tufnell CofE Primary School, in Felpham