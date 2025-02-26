These are the Sussex schools set to offer free breakfast clubs as government flagship begins
750 state schools nationwide, in every part of the country, are involved in this first stage of the programme, which is expected to start in April – meaning 180,000 primary school age children, some of them in some of the most deprived areas of the country, will be able to receive “healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts” before the start of the school day.
Parents will be able to drop their children off half an hour before school starts, confident they will receive a healthy breakfast, the government says, adding that the new scheme could put £750 back into parent’s pockets.
The emphasis is on healthy, fortifying food, with schools set to offer porridge, wheat bisks and yoghurt during the early-morning lunches, which also provide the perfect chance to host extra-curricular activities.
"Free breakfast clubs sit right at the heart of our Plan for Change, breaking the link between background and success for families all over the country,” said Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.
"Breakfast clubs can have a transformative impact on the lives of children, feeding hungry tummies and fuelling hungry minds, so every child begins the day ready to learn.
"Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life.”
The full list of Sussex schools set to offer free breakfast clubs as part of the trial is as follows:
- Seaford Primary School, in Seaford
- St Thomas A Becket Catholic Primary School, in Eastbourne
- Torfield School, in Hastings
- Baldwins Hill Primary School, in Easy Grinstead
- Holmbush Primary Academy, in Shoreham-by-Sea
- Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School, in Clapham
- St Robert Southwell Catholic Primary School, in Horsham
- Westbourne Primary School, in Emsworth
- Parklands Community Primary School, in Parklands
- The Meads Primary School, in East Grinstead
- Birdham CE Primary School, in Birdham
- Compton and Up Marden CofE Primary School, in Chichester
- Rogate CofE Primary School, in Rogate
- Nyewood CofE Junior School, in Bognor Regis
- Bishop Tufnell CofE Primary School, in Felpham
