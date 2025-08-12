‘These aren’t your usual lap cats’: centre in Sussex appeals for help finding homes for 15 ‘free-spirited mousers’ with ‘instinctual hunting prowess’
Cats Protection said its centre in Chelwood Gate currently has 15 ‘inbetweener’ cats who need ‘an alternative lifestyle’.
The charity is appealing for people with large gardens, stables or outdoor workplaces to give sanctuary to these felines who are not suited to being traditional family pets.
Elin Williams, Cats Protection Regional Community Behaviourist, said: “Inbetweener cats thrive in outdoor spaces where they have shelter and food but only minimal interaction with people. These aren’t your usual lap cats but they can still be good companions.
“They are comfortable living alongside people and will form a bond of trust, but they often shy away from being touched. Given time, some will venture indoors, but on their own terms and in their own time. These are independent cats who value the freedom of an outdoor life.”
The Cat Centre’s manager Danielle Draper said: “Sussex and Surrey have many farms, stables and houses with large gardens, so we’re appealing to them to find homes where these inbetweener cats can flourish. And the sooner the better. They may not be traditional lap cats but these cats still deserve to feel safe and secure and to live stress-free outdoor lives on their own terms. And with our great supporters across Sussex and Surrey, we’re going to make that happen.”
Among the cats is one-year-old Winnie who was rescued from a multi-cat household. The centre said she has settled well and has a playful side. Winnie has also been seen trying to drown her toy mouse in her water bowl, which staff said could indicate ‘instinctual hunting prowess’ through play.
Cats Protection said another cat at Chelwood Gate is eight-year-old Thomas. They said this confident black and white feline would be best suited to a quiet country garden or rural workplace where he can spend time outdoors.
The centre added that three-year-old ginger and white cat Arlo was rescued from a multi-cat household where he ‘enjoyed life outdoors with limited contact’. They said he would thrive at a farm or other rural setting like a small holding or stables.
Visit cats.org.uk/ncac or email [email protected].