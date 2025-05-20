These six Hastings record shops have vanished - who remembers them?

This was in the days when CDs still belonged to the world of science fiction and there was no internet, never mind streaming services.

It was the golden age of black vinyl platters, gate fold sleeves with iconic artwork. Cassette tapes were seen as quite advanced technology, even if you did have to use a pencil to stop them unspooling.

In the late 70s and 1980s most casual music fans locally were buying their records from Woolworths in Hastings, but those with more serious tastes, would head to shops like Disc Jockey, Stylus, The Record Shop or Masons Music. These were more than simply shops. They were entry points to music culture.

Buying a record then was a totally different experience to taking your CD up to the counter at HMV or a Virgin Megastore. The record shops were often run by larger than life characters who would happily engage with you in your musical interests.

One of the most charismatic was Alan Jensen ‘Big Al’ who ran Disc Jockey at 2 Queens Road with wife Sue. For years this was arguably the town’s premiere record shop. More than a shop – it was a lively meeting place where young people gathered to talk about new music. It was often packed on Saturdays.

Jenson, already a larger than life character – came up with the invention of ‘Big Al’ a caricature of himself, that featured on the shop’s carrier bags. It had a medallion around its neck with the words ‘I like Big Al’.

Back in the day the shop was so influential, The Hastings Observer ran a weekly chart of the Disc Jockey’s best selling singles and albums. The shop reinforced its popular standing with regular competitions and give-aways.

An eighteenth birthday present was a copy of Led Zeppelin’s Four Symbols in mauve vinyl, bought from the Disc Jockey, which I still have. The shop closed in the 1980’s.

Then there was Stylus in Castle Street, which was a good source for new and experimental music. The shop was started by Bob McKenzie and later, in the early 1980’s run by Nelson De Souza. I remember going into the shop in 1976 to buy a single by the band Quantum Jump called The Lone Ranger. When I approached the counter and said: ‘Have you got the Lone Ranger?’ the owner laughed and said ‘No, have you got his horse?’

Both the Disc Jockey and Stylus were very pro-active in supporting local bands and musical events.

Turning 16, I was immersing myself in bands like Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin, exploring the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. I was riding a motorbike, with long hair, leather jacket, and a cut down denim jacket covered in patches of the bands I was devoted to. I had to sew them on myself as my mum refused. At that time, in the mid 1980’s, my go to Hastings record shop was Masons Music at 187 Queens Road.

It was run by Alan Esdaile who used to DJ under the name of Johnny Mason. The shop was known for stocking alternative music, including a wide selection of Ska and reggae, as well as having a comprehensive rock and heavy metal section. It was also an Aladdin’s cave for badges, patches and other band memorabilia.

The Record Shop in Queens Road, run for many years by Jack London and wife Sonia, was another old school Hastings institution. The shop carried a wide range of music but mainly specialised in classical, jazz and nostalgia. Jack was know for his encyclopedic knowledge and his ability to source records that people were trying to track down. Quietly spoken Jack, had a reputation for being a real ‘gentleman’. The couple ran the shop until they retired.

Exchanges and refunds were pretty much unknown back then so buying a record was a big investment. Sometimes the shop would play you a few tracks if you asked, but often it was too busy for that.

Without the access we have now to streaming services, getting into music required a much more focused approach. You relied on friends with bigger record collections to play you their music. It meant that starting out I initially had a very small record collection which was constantly re-played. It did mean that some of the albums that later became essential were ones that I was quite disappointed with when I first played them.

I can pretty much look at any of my vinyl records and remember which Hastings shop I bought it from. I can’t say that about my CD collection. It really was a golden age.

1 . Lost record shops of Hastings Stylus Records in Castle Street Photo: supplied

2 . Lost record shops of Hastings Alan Jenson 'Big Al' at The Disc Jockey in Queens Road. Photo: supplied

3 . Lost record shops of Hastings The Record Shop in Queens Road, run by Jack and Sonia London Photo: supplied

4 . Lost record shops of Hastings Masons Music Photo: supplied