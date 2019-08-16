Three charities have benefited from a cash injection thanks to the Gatwick Foundation Fund.

All Saints Church, Mediation Plus and Heathfield Partnership Trust will all benefit from funding to support their work.

Monthly mingle

Now the fund is looking for more local projects and charities to support, particularly those that help the elderly, young and vulnerable

Alison Addy, head of community engagement at Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to be awarding another round of grants from our Foundation Fund to charities and projects across the region.

“The Gatwick Foundation Fund is designed to share the benefits the airport generates among local people and communities who are most in need, and it complements the many other economic contributions that Gatwick brings to the region."

The Gatwick Foundation Fund distributes £100,000 to groups in Sussex over three rounds of funding annually, and a further £100,000 to groups in Sussex and Kent.

20 community projects benefited in the latest round of funding, and since the fund’s creation in 2016 it has helped just under 200 organisations and 90,000 people.

Mediation Plus, based in Hailsham, provide a range of mediation and conflict resolution services in Wealden, Eastbourne and Lewes including neighbourhood and intergenerational disputes.

The grant will go towards developing an elder mediation service to reduce loneliness in those over the age of 65.

Alice Matthews, the manager of Mediation Plus, said: “Funding from the Gatwick Foundation has given Mediation Plus the opportunity to train our experienced volunteers in elder mediation and dementia awareness.

“This allows us to support older people in Wealden who are experiencing conflict, to find a resolution and re-build local networks that reduce loneliness and alienation.”

Heathfield Partnership Trust is a rural employment initiative engaging with hard to reach individuals to ‘bridge the gap between education and work’.

Funding will help with the cost of a part-time mentor to provide key workplace and social skills and guidance.

All Saints Church in Laughton will now be able to install a kitchenette and toilet facilities in their aim to serve the whole community when religious ceremonies are not occurring.

The Gatwick Foundation Fund has supported 55 projects in Sussex, helping 27,610 people so far, according to their website.

To find out more information on applying for funding, click here.

