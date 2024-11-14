Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three voluntary organisations in West Sussex will be honoured with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

This is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK, and regarded as the equivalent of an MBE.

The successful groups are: Chichester Community Development Trust; Storrington Area Help Scheme and Tamil Learning Centre, in Crawley.

The winners were revealed by the West Sussex Lieutenancy.

The winners are announced on November 14 each year, the birthday of King Charles III.

A spokesperson said: “Chichester Community Development Trust was established in 2009 as a requirement of the sale of Graylingwell Hospital to Linden Homes and Affinity Sutton. From its first days CCDT worked hard to represent the needs of the new Graylingwell community, took responsibility for planning and negotiating for community buildings and led on the development of a sustainable community.

"Thanks to its success in these initial stages, CCDT was asked to represent the new community at Roussillon Park after the sale of the old barracks in 2010 and begin work at the neighbouring Keepers Green in 2019. Since then, the trust has ensured the successful completion of numerous community buildings and delivered many community development projects, events and activities.”

The Storrington Area Help Scheme, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, helps local residents of Storrington and nearby to attend a range of healthcare appointments primarily within West Sussex.

The lieutenancy spokesperson explained: “Essential transport is provided by volunteers using their own vehicles, and arranged through a telephone service, staffed by a team of volunteer call-takers working in the mornings from Monday to Friday.”

Finally, Tamil Learning Centre, established in 2006 in Crawley, is dedicated to empowering and supporting individuals through education, culture, sports and social services.

The spokesperson said: "A dedicated Senior Citizens Club focuses on the welfare of the senior citizens of the community, while the Women's Club, Community Activities and Youth Club offer opportunities for continuous learning and engagement.

"By inspiring and nurturing the next generation to pursue social service, education and globalisation, they ensure the work has a lasting impact on the wider community in West Sussex and over the years.”

Representatives of each successful group will receive the award crystal and certificate from the Lord-Lieutenant, Lady Emma Barnard, next year.

Two volunteers from each group will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

The Lord-Lieutenant said: “I'm absolutely delighted that these three outstanding voluntary organisations have been awarded this tremendously prestigious award. My warmest congratulations go to them all!

"This is truly well deserved – all nominations are very rigorously assessed indeed and the awards are extremely hard to achieve. I'm looking forward very much to presenting the awards on behalf of His Majesty in the coming months.’

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups that benefit their local communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his

desire to continue the award.

As many as 281 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups throughout the UK have received the award this year.

The lieutenancy spokesperson said: “The number of nominations remains high year on year, showing that the voluntary sector is thriving and full of innovative ideas to make life better for those around them.”

The winners are announced on November 14 each year, the date of the King’s birthday.