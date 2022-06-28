The_Track gives Bognor businesses a boost

The surgery, the first of its kind in Bognor Regis, was held at The_Track: a digital and co-working space based in the town railway station.

On the agenda was an open conversation about the challenges of running a business in the area, and participants had the chance to submit ideas for the improvement of their local working environment.

Attending alongside Mr Gibb were seven local businesses and organisations, including The Salvation Army, the Bognor Regis Community Learning Project, and representatives from the local police force and town council/

Representatives from the police, local council and business community attended the roundtable

Following a successful first meeting, Mr Gibb has committed to continuing the forum on a quarterly basis.

Georgia Alston, community manager of The_Track said the forum proved helpful for the attending businesses: “The_Track has already become such an important part of the local business community and we’ve achieved so much in a fairly short space of time. We’ve held countless workshops, supported numerous people into starting businesses and we provide a home for some incredibly exciting ventures, so when the opportunity came to host this forward-thinking session with Nick and local entrepreneurs, it was a no-brainer.

“The roundtable was really positive for all involved. Members of our local business community were pleased to have the opportunity to share ideas in a mutually supportive group. There’s so much positive work and regeneration already going on in Bognor Regis, and this group gives us the chance to add some fantastic contributions from our local businesses to that process.”

Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, added: “It was great to meet those businesses who are so determined to make a difference to our town. The session was a promising step forward in what will, I hope, become an ongoing collective effort to deliver improvements for Bognor Regis that businesses and residents alike can be proud of.

“I look forward to supporting and working closely with these organisations and individuals who are at the centre of our community, and leading the way in achieving their vision for a town where local enterprise can thrive.”