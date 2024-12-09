'They're all marvellous': Praise for Sussex carers looking after people in their own homes

A company which provides care to people living in their own homes has been praised by health watchdogs.

The Sussex Village Homecare Service – based in Billingshurst – has been rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission following an inspection of its services.

In a report just out, the commission says: “People were supported by a caring and compassionate staff team who were trained and supervised appropriately.”

And much praise has also been given by people using the company’s services with one describing staff as ‘marvellous.’

In its report, the CQC added: “Staff followed infection prevent and control procedures to keep people safe and sought health and social care professional advice in response to people’s changing needs.

"Staff followed the advice, monitored outcomes and provided feedback to professionals when needed. People benefitted from a core staff team who understood and respected their preferences and communication methods.

"Staff provided person-centred care and clearly described who and what was important to the people they supported.

"The service was run by a dedicated registered manager who created an open and inclusive culture for people, their relatives and staff.”

People and relatives using the care company said they were happy with the staff and the care received. One said: “They’re all marvellous. I have a great deal of support from them.”

Another person told commission inspectors: “I think the staff know what they are doing and seem wonderfully trained and conscientious and caring making sure I have everything I need.”

The inspectors added that people were supported to remain as independent as possible and said they were told that staff treated them as individuals and got to know them well. Comments included: “The service and the people (staff) are very, very good, efficient and courteous and even fun. We have a joke and laugh which makes it all more pleasant.”