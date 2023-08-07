In an incident which took place on July 18, in West Street, a man and a woman in their twenties approached an elderly lady, bearing clipboards. Claiming to be deaf, they reportedly asked the lady to sign a petition, before hugging her and shaking her hand. Five minutes later, the woman realised her pricey Rolex watch was missing.
Often priced at several thousand pounds, Rolex watches are some of the most valuable timepieces in the world, with the most expensive in history sold for $17.7 million at a New York auction.
Sussex Police officers investigating the theft believe the pair pictured have information which could assist with their enquiries, and have asked them – or anyone who recognises them – to get in touch.
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to report to police online or via 101 quoting 788 of 18/07.