Thieves have scammed an elderly victim out of a Rolex watch in Midhurst, Sussex Police have said.

Do you recognise these two? Photo: Sussex Police.

In an incident which took place on July 18, in West Street, a man and a woman in their twenties approached an elderly lady, bearing clipboards. Claiming to be deaf, they reportedly asked the lady to sign a petition, before hugging her and shaking her hand. Five minutes later, the woman realised her pricey Rolex watch was missing.

Often priced at several thousand pounds, Rolex watches are some of the most valuable timepieces in the world, with the most expensive in history sold for $17.7 million at a New York auction.

Sussex Police officers investigating the theft believe the pair pictured have information which could assist with their enquiries, and have asked them – or anyone who recognises them – to get in touch.