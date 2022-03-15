Thieves set their sights on South Downs villages

Police say that several bicycles were stolen when the garage of a property in The Crescent, Steyning, was broken into between midnight and 7.30am on March 10.

And a bike was slso stolen from the garden shed of a house in Spithandle Lane, Wiston, when it was broken into overnight between March 12 and 13.

Thieves stole tools from a Ford Transit van in New Town Road, Storrington, the same night.

Police say that in another incident damage was caused to a shed in Coombelands Lane, Pulborough, and thieves escaped with some power tools some time between 2pm on March 13 and 7.45am the following day.

Police believe that someone used boltcutters to break the padlock on a garden gate and shed in College Hill, Steyning, before stealing a bike.

It happened some time between 4pm on March 12 and 2pm on March 14.

Meanwhile, officers say that an attempt was made to break into two vehicles on a driveway in Spierbridge Road, Storrington, at around 12.30pm on March 12.

A spokesman said: “Both vehicles were secure and no entry was gained and nothing was stolen.”

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police on 101.

