Police are investigating after an antique safe was stolen from a former Selsey bank last month.

The historic brass night safe, which once features on the front of the Lloyds bank building in High Street, was moved to the back of the building in January while construction works took place.

While builders worked inside, the safe was stolen, and now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The theft occurred last month between Monday January 6 and Thursday 16. Anyone with information should contact police quoting: 550 of 26/01.

The night safe was stolen between January 6 and 16

In a statement on social media today (Monday, February 20) a spokesperson for Chichester Police said: “Have you seen this brass antique night safe? It was moved to the back of a premises in High Street, #Selsey, while building work took place inside the property, and was subsequently taken. It happened between Jan 6 and 16. Get in touch quoting 550 of 26/01 with any information.”