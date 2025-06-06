Things everyone in Eastbourne should do this June – from beer gardens to farmers markets

Whether you’re a foodie, a culture vulture, or just love a good beer garden, here’s your must-do local list to make the most of early summer.
1. Take a stroll along the Waterfront in Sovereign Harbour
The Waterfront in Sovereign Harbour is the perfect place for a serene stroll. Take in the the stunning views of the harbour and enjoy some al fresco dining at one of the many fantastic cafes and restaurants. Photo: JL
2. Watch world-class tennis stars at the Eastbourne Open
The Eastbourne Open returns this month! Enjoy a Pimm's in the sun while watching world-class tennis. See here for information about tickets: http://lta.org.uk/fan-zone/international/lexus-eastbourne-open/tickets/ Photo: Getty
3. Catch a show at the Bandstand
There are lots of fabulous performances set to take place at the Bandstand this month. Acts include tributes to Oasis, The Eagles, Elton John, and Fleetwood Mac - plus the 'Ultimate Party Night' takes place on Saturday, June 14. Photo: Contributed
4. Enjoy family fun at Summer in Little Chelsea
This free community event promises something for everyone. With stalls selling everything from toys and cakes to handmade gifts and a wide variety of refreshments, plus a packed schedule of live entertainment, organisers say it’s set to be the highlight of the summer calendar. Summer in Little Chelsea takes place on Saturday, June 21, from 10am to 5pm on South Street and Grove Road. Photo: Jon Rigby
