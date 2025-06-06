Things everyone in Eastbourne should do this June – from beer gardens to farmers markets

4 . Enjoy family fun at Summer in Little Chelsea

This free community event promises something for everyone. With stalls selling everything from toys and cakes to handmade gifts and a wide variety of refreshments, plus a packed schedule of live entertainment, organisers say it’s set to be the highlight of the summer calendar. Summer in Little Chelsea takes place on Saturday, June 21, from 10am to 5pm on South Street and Grove Road. Photo: Jon Rigby