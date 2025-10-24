Things to do in Bognor this Halloween

Bognor Regis is getting into the Halloween spirit with a mix of spooky fun for families, creative workshops for kids, and big nights out for grown-ups.

Families can start the celebrations early at Barnham Community Hall on Sunday, October 26, where an afternoon of family fun runs from 12 pm to 3 pm with a DJ, disco dome and magician.

Then, on Wednesday, October 29, The Beresford is hosting a Kids Halloween Party from 3 pm to 5 pm with a spooky buffet, games and prizes for the best costumes, all for £5 a ticket.

The next day, The William Hardwicke holds its free Kids Halloween Party on Thursday, October 30, from 4 pm to 7 pm, featuring a disco and more fancy dress prizes.

If you fancy getting creative, Bognor Makerspace is running a Halloween Junk Modelling workshop on October 30 from 1 pm to 4:30 pm, with materials provided and healthy snacks included.

For something active, Hero Martial Arts in Felpham is offering a free Halloween Party and class on Friday, October 31, from 4 pm for children aged 3 to 11.

And for trick-or-treaters, Redrow’s Windmill Views in Barnham will once again put on a Halloween spectacular on October 31, starting at 5 pm, with animatronics and themed displays.

Older teens and adults have plenty to look forward to as well. Sheiks Nightclub hosts the South Coast’s big Halloween Party on Saturday, November 1, starting at 10:30 pm with music, lights and a costume competition.

Butlin’s brings back its Halloween Music Weekenders, including “90s Reloaded Fright Night,” for those after a weekend of live music and fancy dress.

The Picturedrome Cinema will screen Bat Out of Hell on October 30, followed by a special 40th anniversary showing of Back to the Future on October 31.

For something a little quieter, there are two Halloween Quiz Nights: one at 1 Waterloo Square on October 29, starting at 6:30 pm, and another on November 5 on Shripney Road, with details still to be confirmed.

Earlier in the month, the Bognor Regis Gaming Association kicked things off with a Halloween All-Day Gaming Event featuring tabletop games, Dungeons & Dragons and Warhammer—proof that spooky season in Bognor has something for everyone.