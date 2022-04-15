In Brighton and Hove, there are plenty of places to go, whether you are looking for a full-day of fun or something free to pass a couple of hours.
From parks and museums to mini golf and the theatre, there's sure to be something to keep the children entertained.
Take a look through our gallery for some ideas...
1.
Why not take a ride along Brighton's Seafront on the Volk's Railway, a 135-year-old electric railway, the oldest electric railway in the world still operating. No need to book - just turn up and ride! Find out more at volksrailway.org.uk
2.
The Sea Life Centre in Brighton is always a great option for a day out, especially if the weather isn't perfect outside. As well as thousands of sea creatures to see, the Sea Life Centre has a beautiful Victorian arcade and a glass bottom boat among other attractions. Visit www.visitsealife.com/brighton/
3.
Brighton Palace Pier is packed full of fun for all the family. From fairground rides and arcade games to softplay and places to eat and drink, it's easy to spend a whole day out on the pier. Visit www.brightonpier.co.uk
4.
Preston Park rockery is a fantastic place to take the children to explore for free. It is said to be the largest municipal rock garden in the country. It is also just across the road from the park, so an easy way to keep busy in the fresh air for a couple of hours.