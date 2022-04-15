Tucked away under Brighton's main railway station in Trafalgar Street is the Brighton Toy and Model Museum, which is packed with toys and models from years gone by. From dolls and bears to Lego and Meccano, there are more than 60 displays and the heart of the museum is its central 1930s gauge 0 model railway layout. The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Visit www.brightontoymuseum.co.uk

Things to do in Brighton and Hove over the Easter holidays

With the Easter bank holiday weekend upon us and another week of school holidays in Brighton and Hove, families will be looking for things to do.

In Brighton and Hove, there are plenty of places to go, whether you are looking for a full-day of fun or something free to pass a couple of hours.

From parks and museums to mini golf and the theatre, there's sure to be something to keep the children entertained.

Take a look through our gallery for some ideas...

Why not take a ride along Brighton's Seafront on the Volk's Railway, a 135-year-old electric railway, the oldest electric railway in the world still operating. No need to book - just turn up and ride! Find out more at volksrailway.org.uk

The Sea Life Centre in Brighton is always a great option for a day out, especially if the weather isn't perfect outside. As well as thousands of sea creatures to see, the Sea Life Centre has a beautiful Victorian arcade and a glass bottom boat among other attractions. Visit www.visitsealife.com/brighton/

Brighton Palace Pier is packed full of fun for all the family. From fairground rides and arcade games to softplay and places to eat and drink, it's easy to spend a whole day out on the pier. Visit www.brightonpier.co.uk

Preston Park rockery is a fantastic place to take the children to explore for free. It is said to be the largest municipal rock garden in the country. It is also just across the road from the park, so an easy way to keep busy in the fresh air for a couple of hours.

