Things to do in Chichester for Halloween

As the nights grow darker and that autumn chill creeps through the air, Chichester is getting ready for a Halloween packed with spooky fun and family laughs.

Whether you’re picking pumpkins with the kids, meeting snakes and spiders up close, or dancing the night away to live music, the city’s got something for every kind of thrill-seeker.

Families can kick things off at the Halloween Spooktacular at Aldingbourne Country Centre, running from October 25 to November 2.

It’s a full-on mix of tractor rides, pumpkin patches, spooky stories, and arts and crafts. No need to book, just turn up and see what the day brings, because the activities change daily.

Over at The Goodwood Hotel on October 25, the Children’s Halloween Party adds a magical twist. There’s storytelling, animal encounters, and even the chance to handle some of the creatures. Think reptiles, mammals, and a few surprises too. Fancy dress is highly encouraged.

If you’ve got little ones under five, the ABC Halloween Party at Westhampnett Community Hall on October 26 is ideal.

It’s designed for babies and toddlers but older siblings can join in too. Expect soft play, crafts, apple bobbing, and even taster sessions for yoga and dance. There’s also face painting, a raffle, and a book stall to keep everyone entertained.

Graylingwell Chapel is getting in on the fun too, with a Kids Halloween Fancy Dress Party on October 31 from 2 to 4 pm.

There’ll be games, music, party food, and a puppet show from Winnie the Witch. It’s affordable for residents, but you’ll need to book ahead to secure a spot.

Later that evening, Hunston Community Club hosts Halloween in Hunston, kicking off at 7 pm It’s a proper community night with a free BBQ, karaoke, disco, and some special themed cocktails. Costumes are a must if you want to join in on the fun.

For the grown-ups, The Chantry Chichester has turned the whole season into a party with its Spooktober Sessions running through November 3.

Expect Halloween-inspired cocktails, creative shots, and a bottomless brunch featuring exclusive drinks like Malibu and Jack Daniel’s Blackberry specials. It’s the perfect place for anyone who wants a stylish scare.

If you’re more of a rock fan, The Council House is the place to be on October 31 for the Halloween Rock Party.

A live band will be blasting out rock anthems and Halloween classics, and fancy dress is encouraged.

And if you’re brave enough for something truly terrifying, A Ghostly Affair on North Street promises a night of pure horror. Set in the eerie halls of an abandoned estate, it’s a chilling experience for adults only, filled with ghostly tales and unexpected scares.

So whether you’re after family fun or a proper fright, Chichester’s got something for everyone this Halloween.