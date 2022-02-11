Things to do with the children this half-term in Brighton and surrounding areas

In Brighton and Hove, there are plenty of places to go, whether you are looking for a full-day of fun or something free to pass a couple of hours.
From parks and museums to mini golf and the theatre, there's sure to be something to keep the children entertained.
Take a look through our gallery for some ideas...
1.
Preston Park rockery is a fantastic place to take the children to explore for free. It is said to be the largest municipal rock garden in the country. It is also just across the road from the park, so an easy way to keep busy in the fresh air for a couple of hours.
2.
Tucked away under Brighton's main railway station in Trafalgar Street is the Brighton Toy and Model Museum, which is packed with toys and models from years gone by. From dolls and bears to Lego and Meccano, there are more than 60 displays and the heart of the museum is its central 1930s gauge 0 model railway layout. The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Visit www.brightontoymuseum.co.uk
3.
Did you know children living in Brighton & Hove can visit the Royal Pavilion for free, with adults enjoying half-price admission at £8 (up to four children). A free audio guide for mobiles also includes a special tour for children, plus there's trails that can be printed at home. Visit brightonmuseums.org.uk
Photo: Royal Pavilion
4.
Skip's Family Workshop at Brighton Theatre Royal on Saturday, February 19, has a Peter Pan theme. Children aged 5-10 can play around the theatre and create their own Peter Pan world with imaginative arts and crafts. Tickets from £8.50 at atgtickets.com