Things to see and do with the family in the Hastings area for the school summer holiday

They range from having a ride on a miniature railway and exploring a medieval castle to fun activities in local museums. A lot of the suggestions here are free too, including Old Town Carnival Week, which runs from Friday July 29- - July 2022 to Monday August 8 and is packed with free events.
You could even go on a duck hunt around Hastings and Bexhill to discover giant colourful ducks!
1. Hastings Miniature Railway Three Locos.jpeg
Take a ride on a miniature steam locomotive. Hastings Miniature Railway runs trains daily from a station by the boating lake on Hastings seafront to the fishing beach at Rock-a-Nore
Photo: supplied
2. Hastings Old Town Carnival.jpg
Hastings Old Town Carnival Week runs from July 29 - August 8, with the carnival procession taking place on Saturday August 6. The week is packed with free events and entertainment. Visit their website for full details.
Photo: supplied
3. St Michael's Hospice Duck.jpg
Go on a Duck Hunt! There are dozens of colourful ducks to discover across Hastings and Bexhill in this special event to raise funds for St Michael's Hospice
Photo: supplied
4. Art in the Park.jpg
The Art in the Park Pavilion in Alexandra Park, has a week of workshops from July 31, including singing, story-telling and more
Photo: supplied