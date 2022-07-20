Explore an amazing underwater world at Hastings Aquarium, which is located at Rock-a-Nore Road in Hastings Old Town

Things to see and do with the family in the Hastings area for the school summer holiday

There are lots of things to explore in the Hastings area to keep the kids happy and entertained during the holiday and here are some ideas.

By Andy Hemsley
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 9:34 am
Updated Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 9:35 am

They range from having a ride on a miniature railway and exploring a medieval castle to fun activities in local museums. A lot of the suggestions here are free too, including Old Town Carnival Week, which runs from Friday July 29- - July 2022 to Monday August 8 and is packed with free events.

You could even go on a duck hunt around Hastings and Bexhill to discover giant colourful ducks!

Have you read? View pictures of Hastings Pirate Day.

1. Hastings Miniature Railway Three Locos.jpeg

Take a ride on a miniature steam locomotive. Hastings Miniature Railway runs trains daily from a station by the boating lake on Hastings seafront to the fishing beach at Rock-a-Nore

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

2. Hastings Old Town Carnival.jpg

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week runs from July 29 - August 8, with the carnival procession taking place on Saturday August 6. The week is packed with free events and entertainment. Visit their website for full details.

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

3. St Michael's Hospice Duck.jpg

Go on a Duck Hunt! There are dozens of colourful ducks to discover across Hastings and Bexhill in this special event to raise funds for St Michael's Hospice

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales

4. Art in the Park.jpg

The Art in the Park Pavilion in Alexandra Park, has a week of workshops from July 31, including singing, story-telling and more

Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
HastingsBexhill
Next Page
Page 1 of 4