Third day of delays and cancellations at Gatwick Airport as fog continues
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The airport has had to apologise to customers on one of the busiest days of the Christmas period for several delays and numerous cancellations, the BBC reported, with flights grounded due to poor visibility.
Videos sent to Sussex World by photojournalist Eddie Mitchell reveal the severity of the conditions on Gatwick Airport runways, with planes almost entirely obscured by a thick, soupy fog.
Disruption began on Friday, when fog grounded hundreds of scheduled flights across all of the UK’s major airports, Gatwick included, and continued yesterday.
Although other major airports claim they are no longer affected by the fog, it remains an issue at Gatwick and, with a yellow weather warning for high wind speeds due in the second half of next week, there’s no telling how travel might be impacted in the near future.
Yesterday, a spokesperson for Gatwick Airport apologised for the delays, telling the BBC: “Some flights may be delayed throughout the day. London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.