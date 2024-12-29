Third day of delays and cancellations at Gatwick Airport as fog continues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fog has continued to disrupt flights at Gatwick Airport today (December 29), marking a third consecutive day of cancellations and delays.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport has had to apologise to customers on one of the busiest days of the Christmas period for several delays and numerous cancellations, the BBC reported, with flights grounded due to poor visibility.

Videos sent to Sussex World by photojournalist Eddie Mitchell reveal the severity of the conditions on Gatwick Airport runways, with planes almost entirely obscured by a thick, soupy fog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Disruption began on Friday, when fog grounded hundreds of scheduled flights across all of the UK’s major airports, Gatwick included, and continued yesterday.

Video: Eddie Mitchell.

Although other major airports claim they are no longer affected by the fog, it remains an issue at Gatwick and, with a yellow weather warning for high wind speeds due in the second half of next week, there’s no telling how travel might be impacted in the near future.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Gatwick Airport apologised for the delays, telling the BBC: “Some flights may be delayed throughout the day. London Gatwick apologises for any inconvenience. Passengers should contact their airline for further information.”