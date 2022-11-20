Thirteen Eastbourne couples celebrate 50th wedding anniversary together

A group of friends from Eastbourne have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversaries together at a special dinner.

The couples, who call themselves ‘the 1972ers’ due to the year they all got married, got together for the anniversary on November 18 at The Grand Hotel. The group have marked previous anniversaries with a get-together including the 25th anniversary at The Hydro, and 40th at Horsted Place. Most of the couples still play golf together now at Royal Eastbourne Golf Club and see each other regularly.

Sarah and James Emslie set up the group and ran Emslie & Tarrant Estate Agents in the town until 2002. They said: “We started the 1972ers anniversary group in 1997 on our 25th and subsequently every five years after and we are all this year celebrating our 50th. It has been wonderful over the years to have shared these occasions with our charming friends. We’ve grown up with these people. It will have never been all 26 of us in the same room though so everyone is really excited to come.”

Su and Gerald Htoon ran an eye clinic in Hailsham for 25 years. Su said: “After the long break not seeing each other it will be fabulous just to see each other again and catch up.”

Anji and Paul Fellows met at Birmingham University in 1968. A highlight of their 50 years was a family holiday in Australia which ended with them all doing a skydive. The couple said everyone had ‘a permanent smile’ on their face after that. They said: “We worked together in Eastbourne from 1977 and are very happy that Eastbourne has provided us, our children and grandchildren, with a most pleasant town, coastline and glorious countryside in which to live for so many years.”

Ken and Bridget Ross moved to Eastbourne in 1986 and were sold their house by Sarah – what a small world! The pair said: “It is a delight to be able to still all be well enough and to be here this year to celebrate this special anniversary.”

Michael and Anne Garner grew up on the same street, Baldwin Avenue, and then met again on New Year's Eve when Anne was 16 and Michael was 20. Michael went on to own a newsagent in South Street and Anne was a cordon bleu chef. They said: "It's very special to be part of the group, we have a common bond and it's good to reminisce."

Peter and Patricia Ollivere went on their honeymoon to the Lake District but on the fifth day they emptied all their remaining money onto the bed and discovered they only had enough money for one more night and came home early. They spent 25 years moving between England and Germany due to Peter’s role in the RAF, before coming to Eastbourne in 1999. Peter and Patricia said they find it ‘heart-warming and reassuring’ to come across a substantial group of couples all celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Full list of couples in ‘the 1972ers’ group:

Jane and Guy Baker / Susan and John Smith / Rona and Joe Cruisey / Liz and David Garlick / Su and Gerald Htoon / Anne and Mike Garner / Jane and Mike Steen / Winnie and Roger Perry / Anji and Paul Fellows / Julie and Tony Harris / Patricia and Peter Ollivere / Bridget and Ken Ross / Sarah and James Emslie / Margaret and John Thornton

